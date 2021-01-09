Daily Catch-Up: January 9, 2021

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h tending southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid 20s.

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 17-25

YAMBA: 20-23

MACLEAN: 17-23

COPMANHURST: 17-24

WOOLI: 19-23

BARYULGIL: 17-24

FUNERAL NOTICES

Peter Stuart Clarke

Formerly of the Central Coast and Northern Beaches, late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away December 26, 2020 aged 58 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral service at Pullen Chapel on Saturday, January 9 at 11am.

Anthony 'Tony' Harvey

Formerly of Casino, late of Yamba, passed away aged 78 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba on Saturday, January 9 commencing at 12pm noon. To livestream the service contact Riverview Funeral Home on 6646 9335.

William Dennis Harris

Late of Yamba, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021 aged 87 years. Relatives and friends of the late William Harris are respectfully invited to attend the Service for the Repose of His Soul to be held at St. James Catholic Church, Yamba St, Yamba, on Monday, January 11 at 12pm.

Raymond Wilbur Connor

Late of Cowper, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021 aged 97 years. A funeral service to celebrate Ray's life will be held on Thursday, January 12 at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean at 10am.

Audrey Brotherson (nee Jones)

Formerly of Schaeffer Close, Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Wednesday, January 13 at 10am.

Noelene Elizabeth Gregory

Late of Yamba, passed away on January 4, 2021. A funeral service to farewell Noelene will be held on Thursday, January 14 at All Saints Anglican Church, Yamba St, Yamba, at 11am.

Alice Myrtle Wormald

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 7, 2021 aged 94 years. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend Alice's funeral service to be held on Thursday, January 14 at 11am. Venue to be confirmed. Please contact Clarence Valley Funerals for more information 66427955.

John Edward Marshall 'Johnny'

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver St, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Marjorie Priddin

Late of Grafton, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 aged 79 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

Philip Scott Down

Late of Warregah Island, formerly of Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to join a celebration for Phil's life at the Ashby Hall, Lismore St, Ashby on Thursday, January 21 at 2pm. Please wear a bright party shirt and BYO drinks for cheers.

ON THIS DAY

1909 Ernest Shackleton as part of the British Nimrod Expedition reaches a record farthest South latitude (88°23' south)

1941 6,000 Jews exterminated in pogrom in Bucharest, Romania

1959 "Rawhide" with Clint Eastwood premieres on CBS TV

2007 Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs announces the iPhone

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Set for Life

Draw: 1982

Winning numbers: 18, 26, 3, 40, 6, 31, 21

Supps: 39, 5

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $852.50

Division 4: $160.85

Division 5: $28.55

Division 6: $23.15

Division 7: $9.90

Division 8: $9.70

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

