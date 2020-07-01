Daily Catch-up: July 1, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 6 - 22

YAMBA: 10 - 20

MACLEAN: 8 - 21

COPMANHURST: 5 - 21

WOOLI: 9 - 21



FUNERAL NOTICES

Carmel Chenell Johnson

Thomas (Tom) Percy Battaglini

Victor (Vic) Michael Wunderlich

Trevor (Tricky) Jones

Betty Patricia Weber

ON THIS DAY

1916 First day of the Battle of the Somme: the British Army suffers its worst day, losing 19,240 men (WWI)

1921 The Communist Party of China is founded and Chen Duxiu elected its leader

1997 United Kingdom returns Hong Kong and the New Territories to the People's Republic of China

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tributes have flowed for the former mayor of Grafton City Council Shirley Adams OAM, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 89. Click here to read more

Traffic at the South Grafton entrance will be reduced to one lane this Thursday as part of roundabout constructions. Click here to read more

Photos taken recently by a Daily Examiner reader show the near-bare shelves of toilet paper in Coles and Woolworths in Grafton over the weekend. Click here to read more

Gallery: Take a tour of the recently opened Clarence Correctional Centre, Australia's largest prison. Click here to see the photos

FUEL PRICES TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 112.0

Diesel: 119.0

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 112.9

Diesel: 117.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 114.9

Diesel: 122.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.9

Diesel: 120.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 114.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 114.9

Diesel: 127.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 112.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 120.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 124.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 121.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 126.9