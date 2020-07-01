Menu
Daily Catch-up: July 1, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
1st Jul 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 6 - 22
  • YAMBA: 10 - 20
  • MACLEAN: 8 - 21
  • COPMANHURST: 5 - 21
  • WOOLI: 9 - 21


FUNERAL NOTICES

Carmel Chenell Johnson

Thomas (Tom) Percy Battaglini

Victor (Vic) Michael Wunderlich

Trevor (Tricky) Jones

Betty Patricia Weber

 

ON THIS DAY

1916 First day of the Battle of the Somme: the British Army suffers its worst day, losing 19,240 men (WWI)

1921 The Communist Party of China is founded and Chen Duxiu elected its leader  

1997 United Kingdom returns Hong Kong and the New Territories to the People's Republic of China      

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

These are the most popular stories from yesterday:

Tributes have flowed for the former mayor of Grafton City Council Shirley Adams OAM, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 89. Click here to read more

Traffic at the South Grafton entrance will be reduced to one lane this Thursday as part of roundabout constructions. Click here to read more  

Photos taken recently by a Daily Examiner reader show the near-bare shelves of toilet paper in Coles and Woolworths in Grafton over the weekend. Click here to read more     

Gallery: Take a tour of the recently opened Clarence Correctional Centre, Australia's largest prison. Click here to see the photos

 

FUEL PRICES TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 112.0
Diesel: 119.0

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 112.9
Diesel: 117.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 114.9
Diesel: 122.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.9
Diesel: 120.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 114.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 114.9
Diesel: 127.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 112.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 120.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 129.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 124.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 121.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 126.9

