News

Daily Catch-up: July 13, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
13th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 6 - 20
  • YAMBA: 8 - 19
  • MACLEAN: 6 - 19
  • COPMANHURST: 6 - 19
  • WOOLI: 7 - 18
  • BARYULGIL: 7 - 18

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Brein Bancroft

Shirley Ryan

 

ON THIS DAY

1772 Captain James Cook begins second voyage aboard the Resolution to the South Seas to search for Terra Australis (Southern continent).

1923 The Hollywood Sign is officially dedicated in the hills above Hollywood, Los Angeles.

1930 The first ever football World Cup competition begins in Uruguay

1943 Greatest tank battle in history ends with Russia's defeat of Germany at Kursk, almost 6,000 tanks take part, with 2,900 lost by Germany.

 

PUZZLES

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 112.0
Diesel: 119.0

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 121.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 121.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9

