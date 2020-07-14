Daily Catch-up: July 14, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 8 - 20
- YAMBA: 9 - 20
- MACLEAN: 8 - 20
- COPMANHURST: 8 - 19
- WOOLI: 9 - 19
- BARYULGIL: 8 - 17
ON THIS DAY
1789 Bastille Day -- the French Revolution begins with the fall of the Bastille Prison
1946 Dr Benjamin Spock's "Common Sense Book of Baby & Child Care" published
1964 51st Tour de France: Jacques Anquetil of France wins 4th consecutive Tour and is first to claim 5 titles
1988 WYHY radio offers $1M to anyone who can prove Elvis is still alive
LOTTO
Draw No: 3990 (Mon, 13 Jul 2020)
Winning Numbers: 11, 22, 9, 20, 4, 3
Supps: 44, 17
Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $4,386.65
Division 3: $256.70
Division 4: $17.20
Division 5: $11.80
Division 6: $12.70
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
'TRAGIC': First fatal shark attack in region's history A beloved teen has died in what is understood to be the region's first recorded fatal shark attack. But this isn't the first time our coastline has had close encounters. Read more here
MISSING MOTEL: Since the opening of the section of the Pacific Motorway which bypasses Grafton, there is something else keeping Jacaranda Motor Lodge owner Tony Stackhouse up at night. Read more here
Ghosts put call out to save future of the footy club Grafton Ghosts won't be taking part in senior competition this year but the club have made it a priority to boast strong junior numbers in 2020. Read more here
