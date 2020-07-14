Daily Catch-up: July 14, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 8 - 20

YAMBA: 9 - 20

MACLEAN: 8 - 20

COPMANHURST: 8 - 19

WOOLI: 9 - 19

BARYULGIL: 8 - 17

ON THIS DAY

1789 Bastille Day -- the French Revolution begins with the fall of the Bastille Prison

1946 Dr Benjamin Spock's "Common Sense Book of Baby & Child Care" published

1964 51st Tour de France: Jacques Anquetil of France wins 4th consecutive Tour and is first to claim 5 titles

1988 WYHY radio offers $1M to anyone who can prove Elvis is still alive

LOTTO

Draw No: 3990 (Mon, 13 Jul 2020)

Winning Numbers: 11, 22, 9, 20, 4, 3

Supps: 44, 17



Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,386.65

Division 3: $256.70

Division 4: $17.20

Division 5: $11.80

Division 6: $12.70

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

'TRAGIC': First fatal shark attack in region's history A beloved teen has died in what is understood to be the region's first recorded fatal shark attack. But this isn't the first time our coastline has had close encounters. Read more here

MISSING MOTEL: Since the opening of the section of the Pacific Motorway which bypasses Grafton, there is something else keeping Jacaranda Motor Lodge owner Tony Stackhouse up at night. Read more here

Ghosts put call out to save future of the footy club Grafton Ghosts won't be taking part in senior competition this year but the club have made it a priority to boast strong junior numbers in 2020. Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 128.9