Daily Catch-up: July 14, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
14th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 8 - 20
  • YAMBA: 9 - 20
  • MACLEAN:  8 - 20
  • COPMANHURST: 8 - 19
  • WOOLI: 9 - 19
  • BARYULGIL: 8 - 17

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Brein Bancroft

Shirley Ryan

Doris Higgins

Graeme (George) Powell

 

ON THIS DAY

1789 Bastille Day -- the French Revolution begins with the fall of the Bastille Prison

1946 Dr Benjamin Spock's "Common Sense Book of Baby & Child Care" published

1964 51st Tour de France: Jacques Anquetil of France wins 4th consecutive Tour and is first to claim 5 titles

1988 WYHY radio offers $1M to anyone who can prove Elvis is still alive

 

LOTTO

Draw No: 3990 (Mon, 13 Jul 2020)
Winning Numbers: 11, 22, 9, 20, 4, 3
Supps: 44, 17

Division 1: $1,000,000.00
Division 2: $4,386.65
Division 3: $256.70
Division 4:  $17.20
Division 5: $11.80
Division 6: $12.70

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

'TRAGIC': First fatal shark attack in region's history A beloved teen has died in what is understood to be the region's first recorded fatal shark attack. But this isn't the first time our coastline has had close encounters. Read more here

MISSING MOTEL: Since the opening of the section of the Pacific Motorway which bypasses Grafton, there is something else keeping Jacaranda Motor Lodge owner Tony Stackhouse up at night. Read more here

Ghosts put call out to save future of the footy club Grafton Ghosts won't be taking part in senior competition this year but the club have made it a priority to boast strong junior numbers in 2020. Read more here

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9

     

Grafton Daily Examiner

