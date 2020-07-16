Daily Catch-up: July 16, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 7 - 22
- YAMBA: 11 - 21
- MACLEAN: 8 - 21
- COPMANHURST: 7 - 21
- WOOLI: 11 - 20
- BARYULGIL: 7 - 21
ON THIS DAY
1825 The western border of New South Wales is extended to offset French and Dutch interests in Australia's north coast.
1914 The original Man From Snowy River, on whom Banjo Paterson's ballad was based, is buried.
1914 Australia's first interstate air mail departs Melbourne.
1969 The Apollo 11 is launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida, the first mission to successfully land a man on the moon.
LOTTO
Draw No: 3991 (Wed, July 15)
Winning Numbers: 5, 35, 1, 14, 32, 9
Supps: 39, 24
Division 1: (Not won)
Division 2: $4,597.15
Division 3: $477.65
Division 4: $25.30
Division 5: $15.10
Division 6: $13.05
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Jail operators respond to Grafton COVID-19 rumours Rumours spread across social media that Grafton Serco staff had been among these staff that were now forced to isolate because of NSW Health directions. Here's what really happened… Read more here
REVEALED: Clarence businesses claiming JobKeeper supplement It has been revealed up to 5000 Clarence Valley workers are relying on the Jobkeeper supplement, as a review of the payment approaches later this month. Click to read more
Artefacts: two new exhibitions to brighten up your winter This week the gallery presents two new exhibitions to brighten up your winter, 'Woven dreams' by Kylie Caldwell and 'Crossing the Clarence'. Read more here
Something wasn't quite right At 28, South Grafton woman Dannielle Bower she never expected to have bowel cancer. After pushing for diagnosis, doctors found a stage four growth that began a 13-month fight for her life. Read her story here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9