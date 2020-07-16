Daily Catch-up: July 16, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 7 - 22

YAMBA: 11 - 21

MACLEAN: 8 - 21

COPMANHURST: 7 - 21

WOOLI: 11 - 20

BARYULGIL: 7 - 21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Doris Higgins

Graeme (George) Powell

ON THIS DAY

1825 The western border of New South Wales is extended to offset French and Dutch interests in Australia's north coast.

1914 The original Man From Snowy River, on whom Banjo Paterson's ballad was based, is buried.

1914 Australia's first interstate air mail departs Melbourne.

1969 The Apollo 11 is launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida, the first mission to successfully land a man on the moon.

LOTTO

Draw No: 3991 (Wed, July 15)

Winning Numbers: 5, 35, 1, 14, 32, 9

Supps: 39, 24

Division 1: (Not won)

Division 2: $4,597.15

Division 3: $477.65

Division 4: $25.30

Division 5: $15.10

Division 6: $13.05

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 128.9