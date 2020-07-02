Daily Catch-up: July 2, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 7 - 23

YAMBA: 11- 23

MACLEAN: 7 - 23

COPMANHURST: 6 - 23

WOOLI: 12 - 22

BARYULGIL: 8 - 23



FUNERAL NOTICES

Lawrence George (Bob) Lothian

Alan William Jon Gildersleeve

ON THIS DAY

1882: Sydney's Garden Palace burns to the ground

1964: US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act into law

1990: 1,426 pilgrims are trampled to death after a panic in a tunnel in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

2007: The MV Pasha Bulker is refloated after running aground off Newcastle, NSW almost a month earlier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

These are the most popular local stories from yesterday:

A crook who was caught red-handed during a daylight robbery of a South Grafton business by a good Samaritan neighbour and the owner of the business will spend at least the next four months behind bars. Click here to read more

Pringles Way, Lawrence is undergoing a small makeover, but that doesn't include any widening of the road Clarence Valley Council have said. Click here to read more

What do you get when you're looking for a fun sport to play in the Clarence Valley but don't want the hassle of competing? We might have the answer.. Click here to read more

While the Clarence Valley has been known as an area with one of the highest number of public holidays in the country, the NSW Government has cancelled the two half-days allocated for the racing carnival this year. Click here to read more

