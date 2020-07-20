Daily Catch-up: July 20, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 5 - 22

YAMBA: 10 - 21

MACLEAN: 7 - 21

COPMANHURST: 4 - 22

WOOLI: 8 - 20

BARYULGIL: 7 - 23

ON THIS DAY

1851 Gold discoveries at Mt Alexander spark the goldrush in Victoria.

1881 Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull, surrenders to US federal troops.

1921 Congresswoman Alice Mary Robertson becomes the first woman to preside over the floor of US House of Representatives.

1969 Neil Armstrong becomes the first man to walk on the moon.

PUZZLES

LOTTO

Draw No: 4069 (Sat, July 18)

Winning Numbers: 35, 21, 2, 43, 18, 22

Supps: 10, 37

Division 1: $1, 053, 905.78

Division 2: $10, 425.60

Division 3: $1, 187.00

Division 4: $34.55

Division 5: $23.15

Division 6: $13.65

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Crushed by a horse, a decade on he's set to watch footage Ten years ago on July 24, Thomas Graham was 15 when his life changed in an instant. This week, on the anniversary of the life-changing event, he will watch footage of the moment for the first time. Read more here

Staff bid emotional farewell to old Grafton jail "We're a hardworking and resilient bunch - whatever is thrown our way, we just get on and do it and that really sums up the spirit of the great staff who made this centre what it was." Read more here

Car battery thief steals charity donation tin The man was captured on CCTV footage of Wykes TyrePower Grafton breaking into the store's office and stealing a car battery, as well as a donation tin for the Job Creation Project charity. Read more here

BEHIND THE DESK: Are surfers the most daring athletes? SURFERS may seem like the most laid-back athletes around, but the art of catching a wave is one of the most dangerous pastimes on earth. Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 128.9