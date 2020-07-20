Daily Catch-up: July 20, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 5 - 22
- YAMBA: 10 - 21
- MACLEAN: 7 - 21
- COPMANHURST: 4 - 22
- WOOLI: 8 - 20
- BARYULGIL: 7 - 23
ON THIS DAY
1851 Gold discoveries at Mt Alexander spark the goldrush in Victoria.
1881 Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull, surrenders to US federal troops.
1921 Congresswoman Alice Mary Robertson becomes the first woman to preside over the floor of US House of Representatives.
1969 Neil Armstrong becomes the first man to walk on the moon.
PUZZLES
LOTTO
Draw No: 4069 (Sat, July 18)
Winning Numbers: 35, 21, 2, 43, 18, 22
Supps: 10, 37
Division 1: $1, 053, 905.78
Division 2: $10, 425.60
Division 3: $1, 187.00
Division 4: $34.55
Division 5: $23.15
Division 6: $13.65
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Crushed by a horse, a decade on he's set to watch footage Ten years ago on July 24, Thomas Graham was 15 when his life changed in an instant. This week, on the anniversary of the life-changing event, he will watch footage of the moment for the first time. Read more here
Staff bid emotional farewell to old Grafton jail "We're a hardworking and resilient bunch - whatever is thrown our way, we just get on and do it and that really sums up the spirit of the great staff who made this centre what it was." Read more here
Car battery thief steals charity donation tin The man was captured on CCTV footage of Wykes TyrePower Grafton breaking into the store's office and stealing a car battery, as well as a donation tin for the Job Creation Project charity. Read more here
BEHIND THE DESK: Are surfers the most daring athletes? SURFERS may seem like the most laid-back athletes around, but the art of catching a wave is one of the most dangerous pastimes on earth. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9