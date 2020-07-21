Menu
Daily Catch-up: July 21, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Jul 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 3 - 19
  • YAMBA: 9 - 18
  • MACLEAN: 6 - 19
  • COPMANHURST: 3 - 19
  • WOOLI: 7 - 18
  • BARYULGIL: 8 - 18

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Helen Kilby

Kelly Frances

 

ON THIS DAY

1858 Adelaide and Melbourne are linked by the first intercolonial electric telegraph line.  

1904 After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed  

1969 The CSIRO Observatory in Parkes, Australia, transmits the first pictures of the Apollo 11 Moon walk to the world  

1983 The world's lowest-ever natural temperature is recorded −89.2 °C at Soviet Vostok Station, Antarctica  

 

PUZZLES

LOTTO

Draw No: 3992 (Mon, July 20)

Winning Numbers:  18, 2, 7, 14, 3, 35

Supps: 5, 16

Division 1: $1, 000, 000.00

Division 2: $6, 009.75

Division 3: $416.45

Division 4: $22.35

Division 5: $11.90

Division 6: $10.85

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Is this the hardest working dog in the country? Despite a long history of working with dogs on her family's beef cattle property Cinnabar, Ms Rogan said she couldn't believe the distance they covered. Read more here

Tiger triumph It had been 1,183 days since the Grafton Tigers last won an AFL North Coast senior game, but on Saturday that duck was well and truly broken. Read more here

Baryulgil bull puts man in hospital Ambulance officers were called to the property at Baryulgil just after midday on reports of a 56-year-old male who was injured while working with cattle. Read more here

Reward for bringing hope and joy to Clarence community "From the roads teams to the finance team, the whole organisation pitched in and got the job done." Read more here

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

 

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9

Grafton Daily Examiner

