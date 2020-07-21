Daily Catch-up: July 21, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 3 - 19

YAMBA: 9 - 18

MACLEAN: 6 - 19

COPMANHURST: 3 - 19

WOOLI: 7 - 18

BARYULGIL: 8 - 18

Helen Kilby

Kelly Frances

ON THIS DAY

1858 Adelaide and Melbourne are linked by the first intercolonial electric telegraph line.

1904 After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed

1969 The CSIRO Observatory in Parkes, Australia, transmits the first pictures of the Apollo 11 Moon walk to the world

1983 The world's lowest-ever natural temperature is recorded −89.2 °C at Soviet Vostok Station, Antarctica

PUZZLES

LOTTO

Draw No: 3992 (Mon, July 20)

Winning Numbers: 18, 2, 7, 14, 3, 35

Supps: 5, 16

Division 1: $1, 000, 000.00

Division 2: $6, 009.75

Division 3: $416.45

Division 4: $22.35

Division 5: $11.90

Division 6: $10.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Is this the hardest working dog in the country? Despite a long history of working with dogs on her family's beef cattle property Cinnabar, Ms Rogan said she couldn't believe the distance they covered. Read more here

Tiger triumph It had been 1,183 days since the Grafton Tigers last won an AFL North Coast senior game, but on Saturday that duck was well and truly broken. Read more here

Baryulgil bull puts man in hospital Ambulance officers were called to the property at Baryulgil just after midday on reports of a 56-year-old male who was injured while working with cattle. Read more here

Reward for bringing hope and joy to Clarence community "From the roads teams to the finance team, the whole organisation pitched in and got the job done." Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 128.9