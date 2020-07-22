Daily Catch-up: July 22, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 7 - 19
- YAMBA: 11 - 18
- MACLEAN: 9 - 19
- COPMANHURST: 9 - 16
- WOOLI: 10 - 18
- BARYULGIL: 9 - 19
ON THIS DAY
1900 Frederick Lane becomes the first Australian swimmer to win Gold at the modern Olympics.
1933 Wiley Post becomes the first person to fly solo around the world
1942 Over 300,000 Warsaw Ghetto Jews are sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp
1969 Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin depart the moon after 21 1/2 hours on the surface.
PUZZLES
LOTTO
Draw No: 1379 (Tues, July 21)
Winning Numbers: 29, 38, 18, 32, 13, 16, 39
Supps: 37, 15
Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1380
Division 2: $38, 230.25
Division 3: $3, 839.50
Division 4: $458.70
Division 5: $51.75
Division 6: $26.80
Division 7: $17.45
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Truckie escaped death before fatal crash Tributes have flowed for the well-loved truck driver killed in a crash on Monday. However, years earlier, he survived a terrifying ordeal in Grafton. Read more here
Telehealth changes Patients who have been making video and phone appointments with their GP will now have to prove they have an 'existing and continuous' relationship with a general practice or Aboriginal Medical Service to remain eligible for telehealth services. Read more here
Mayor leads push for maximum pay rise While Mayor Jim Simmons admitted the optics of the decision "won't look that great", Cr Peter Ellem agreed with the mayor's motion, indicating it was a "truer representation" of the work and effort that went into being a councillor. Read more here
Celebrating our lady lifesavers On the 40th anniversary of a landmark decision, Col Hennessy reflects on the big impact of women in the surf. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9