Daily Catch-up: July 22, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 7 - 19

YAMBA: 11 - 18

MACLEAN: 9 - 19

COPMANHURST: 9 - 16

WOOLI: 10 - 18

BARYULGIL: 9 - 19

ON THIS DAY

1900 Frederick Lane becomes the first Australian swimmer to win Gold at the modern Olympics.

1933 Wiley Post becomes the first person to fly solo around the world

1942 Over 300,000 Warsaw Ghetto Jews are sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp

1969 Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin depart the moon after 21 1/2 hours on the surface.

LOTTO

Draw No: 1379 (Tues, July 21)

Winning Numbers: 29, 38, 18, 32, 13, 16, 39

Supps: 37, 15

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1380

Division 2: $38, 230.25

Division 3: $3, 839.50

Division 4: $458.70

Division 5: $51.75

Division 6: $26.80

Division 7: $17.45

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Truckie escaped death before fatal crash Tributes have flowed for the well-loved truck driver killed in a crash on Monday. However, years earlier, he survived a terrifying ordeal in Grafton. Read more here

Telehealth changes Patients who have been making video and phone appointments with their GP will now have to prove they have an 'existing and continuous' relationship with a general practice or Aboriginal Medical Service to remain eligible for telehealth services. Read more here

Mayor leads push for maximum pay rise While Mayor Jim Simmons admitted the optics of the decision "won't look that great", Cr Peter Ellem agreed with the mayor's motion, indicating it was a "truer representation" of the work and effort that went into being a councillor. Read more here

Celebrating our lady lifesavers On the 40th anniversary of a landmark decision, Col Hennessy reflects on the big impact of women in the surf. Read more here

