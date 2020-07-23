Daily Catch-up: July 23, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 7 - 19
- YAMBA: 11 - 19
- MACLEAN: 11 - 17
- COPMANHURST: 7 - 19
- WOOLI: 13 - 17
- BARYULGIL: 10 - 18
ON THIS DAY
1903: The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.
1921: The Communist Party of China (CPC) is established at the founding National Congress.
1982: Outside Santa Clarita, California, actor Vic Morrow and two children are killed when a helicopter crashes onto them while shooting a scene from Twilight Zone: The Movie.
2018: A wildfire in East Attica, Greece caused the death of 102 people. It was the deadliest wildfire in history of Greece and the second-deadliest in the world, in the 21st century, after the 2009 bushfires in Australia that killed 180.
PUZZLES
LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto, draw 3993
Winning numbers: 40, 1, 7, 8, 4, 39
Supps: 17, 44
Division 1: $1,000,000
Division 2: $4,842.85
Division 3: $410.70
Division 4: $21.75
Division 5: $13.40
Division 6: $12.45
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Councillors back bold Yamba dining plan: A plan to create an alfresco dining area on Coldstream St passed its first test when Clarence Valley councillors have backed a Yamba Backpackers proposal to build a raised deck in front of their premises which would result in the loss of two on-street parking spaces. Read more here.
Bizarre twist in visitor information centre saga: Rezoning land fort a better sale price for your property might sound strange at the best of times, but the long saga of the former Visitor Information Centre at South Grafton looks set to take a contentious turn as Clarence Valley Council investigates the legalities of processing its own rezoning application. Read more here.
Where is the $265M promised for Grafton Base Hospital? The Grafton Base Hospital Community Committee has unveiled a large banner in Prince St demanding action on the $263 million Grafton Base Hospital upgrade.
The five-metre long banner on the balcony of the former Weileys Hotel adjacent to the city's iconic clocktower features caricatures of Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis. Read more here.
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9