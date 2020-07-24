Daily Catch-up: July 23, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 12 - 18 (Chance of showers more so this afternoon)

YAMBA: 14 - 18 (Rain throughout the day)

MACLEAN: 12 - 18 (Showers in the morning, slowly easing in the evening)

COPMANHURST: 12 - 18 (Chance of showers throughout the day)

WOOLI: 13 - 18 (Chance of showers toward the afternoon)

BARYULGIL: 12 - 17 (Increased chance of showers from late morning through to evening)

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rachel Johnson

Kevin George Ross

ON THIS DAY

1567 Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; her 1-year-old son becomes King James VI of Scots.

1911 American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu, the Lost City of the Incas.

1982 Single "Eye Of The Tiger" by Survivor from "Rocky III" soundtrack starts 6-week run at Number one in the US charts.

2005 Lance Armstrong retires after winning a record seventh consecutive victory in the Tour de France but disqualified in 2012 for doping.

PUZZLES

LOTTO

Powerball Lotto, Draw: 1262 (Thurs, July 23)

Winning numbers: 9, 17, 28, 16, 3, 7, 32

P'ball: 6

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $97, 234.00

Division 3: $3, 875.25

Division 4: $378.20

Division 5: $158.20

Division 6: $70.75

Division 7:$40.35

Division 8: $17.65

Division 9: $10.85

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

COUNCIL PAYRISE: Timing not ideal, but when will it ever be? Amid the furore over the audacity of Clarence Valley councillors to give themselves a pay rise, it's crucial we take a breath, writes Tim Jarrett. Read more here

Rugby player reveals fears he would never walk again "At the time I heard a massive crack and lost all feeling in my legs and arms," Captain Henry Brads said after an awkward tackle led to a fractured vertebra at Hay Street Fields in South Grafton. Read more here

Live music scene makes a comeback in the Clarence Pub owners Craig and Narelle Want are keen to keep the beats alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but stress that safety will always come first. Read more here

COVER IMAGES: Spectacular sunrises across the Clarence This week we received 39 submissions with Fiona Agnew's photo of a sunrise at Brooms Head the winner with 37 likes. See the photos here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9