Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-up: July 23, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 12 - 18 (Chance of showers more so this afternoon)
  • YAMBA: 14 - 18 (Rain throughout the day)
  • MACLEAN: 12 - 18 (Showers in the morning, slowly easing in the evening)
  • COPMANHURST: 12 - 18 (Chance of showers throughout the day)
  • WOOLI: 13 - 18 (Chance of showers toward the afternoon)
  • BARYULGIL: 12 - 17 (Increased chance of showers from late morning through to evening)

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rachel Johnson

Kevin George Ross

 

ON THIS DAY

1567 Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; her 1-year-old son becomes King James VI of Scots.

1911 American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu, the Lost City of the Incas.

1982 Single "Eye Of The Tiger" by Survivor from "Rocky III" soundtrack starts 6-week run at Number one in the US charts.

2005 Lance Armstrong retires after winning a record seventh consecutive victory in the Tour de France but disqualified in 2012 for doping.

 

PUZZLES

Click here to play today's puzzles

 

LOTTO

Powerball Lotto, Draw: 1262 (Thurs, July 23)

Winning numbers: 9, 17, 28, 16, 3, 7, 32

P'ball: 6

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $97, 234.00

Division 3: $3, 875.25

Division 4: $378.20

Division 5: $158.20

Division 6: $70.75

Division 7:$40.35

Division 8: $17.65

Division 9: $10.85

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

COUNCIL PAYRISE: Timing not ideal, but when will it ever be? Amid the furore over the audacity of Clarence Valley councillors to give themselves a pay rise, it's crucial we take a breath, writes Tim Jarrett. Read more here

Rugby player reveals fears he would never walk again "At the time I heard a massive crack and lost all feeling in my legs and arms," Captain Henry Brads said after an awkward tackle led to a fractured vertebra at Hay Street Fields in South Grafton. Read more here

Live music scene makes a comeback in the Clarence Pub owners Craig and Narelle Want are keen to keep the beats alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but stress that safety will always come first. Read more here

COVER IMAGES: Spectacular sunrises across the Clarence This week we received 39 submissions with Fiona Agnew's photo of a sunrise at Brooms Head the winner with 37 likes. See the photos here

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9

daily catchup fuel funeral notices weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Daily Examiner's digital edition is here

        premium_icon The Daily Examiner's digital edition is here

        News The brand new, user-friendly 16-page digital edition has arrived on our homepage, giving back to our readers the newspaper flick-through experience.

        FIRST LOOK: $6.5M PCYC centre nears completion

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: $6.5M PCYC centre nears completion

        News After construction started in October last year, the opening of the...

        REVEALED: Cheapest rentals and highest returns in Clarence

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest rentals and highest returns in Clarence

        Property Find out which Clarence Valley suburb has the lowest house prices

        Harsher COVID-19 restrictions back in place in NSW

        premium_icon Harsher COVID-19 restrictions back in place in NSW

        News Harsh new coronavirus restrictions for hospitality venues in NSW