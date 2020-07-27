Daily Catch-up: July 27, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 9-21

YAMBA: 11-20

MACLEAN: 10-20

COPMANHURST: 8-20

WOOLI: 10-21

BARYULGIL: 9-17

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rachel Johnson

Kevin George Ross

ON THIS DAY

1836 The first formal European settlement in South Australia is established on Kangaroo Island.

1921 Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto

1940 Cartoon character Bugs Bunny makes his first appearance in the animated cartoon, 'A Wild Hare'.

1999 Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a '900' (a manoeuvre in which the rider flips their skateboard 360 degrees along the axis that extends from the nose to the tail of the deck)

PUZZLES

Click here to play today's puzzles

LOTTO

Saturday Lotto, Draw: 4071

Winning numbers: 37, 44, 32, 9, 16, 6

Supps: 11, 12

Division 1: $2, 000,000.00

Division 2: $8, 484.70

Division 3: $1, 154.05

Division 4: $35.15

Division 5: $22.50

Division 6: $12.25

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Surfer's close call near fatal shark attack spot A SURFER has escaped a close encounter with a shark at Minnie Water on Thursday in what has been described by friend Aaron Aitken as an eerie case of deja vu. Read the full story here

How a P-plater landed himself without a car or licence A 25-year-old driver has accrued several infringement notices after Grafton Highway Patrol pulled him over on Friday. Read the story here

COVID-19: Sydney outbreak reaches Northern Rivers THE COVID-19 cluster linked to a series of funeral gatherings has reached the Northern Rivers with a couple testing positive on Friday. Full story here

WET WET WET: How much rain lashed our coastline Wooli and Minnie Water have received the highest falls in the area, with 116mm recorded at the Wooli Sports ground, and 99mm nearby at Minnie Water. How did your neighbourhood fair? Find out here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9