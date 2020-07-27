Daily Catch-up: July 27, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 9-21
- YAMBA: 11-20
- MACLEAN: 10-20
- COPMANHURST: 8-20
- WOOLI: 10-21
- BARYULGIL: 9-17
ON THIS DAY
1836 The first formal European settlement in South Australia is established on Kangaroo Island.
1921 Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto
1940 Cartoon character Bugs Bunny makes his first appearance in the animated cartoon, 'A Wild Hare'.
1999 Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a '900' (a manoeuvre in which the rider flips their skateboard 360 degrees along the axis that extends from the nose to the tail of the deck)
PUZZLES
LOTTO
Saturday Lotto, Draw: 4071
Winning numbers: 37, 44, 32, 9, 16, 6
Supps: 11, 12
Division 1: $2, 000,000.00
Division 2: $8, 484.70
Division 3: $1, 154.05
Division 4: $35.15
Division 5: $22.50
Division 6: $12.25
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Surfer's close call near fatal shark attack spot A SURFER has escaped a close encounter with a shark at Minnie Water on Thursday in what has been described by friend Aaron Aitken as an eerie case of deja vu. Read the full story here
How a P-plater landed himself without a car or licence A 25-year-old driver has accrued several infringement notices after Grafton Highway Patrol pulled him over on Friday. Read the story here
COVID-19: Sydney outbreak reaches Northern Rivers THE COVID-19 cluster linked to a series of funeral gatherings has reached the Northern Rivers with a couple testing positive on Friday. Full story here
WET WET WET: How much rain lashed our coastline Wooli and Minnie Water have received the highest falls in the area, with 116mm recorded at the Wooli Sports ground, and 99mm nearby at Minnie Water. How did your neighbourhood fair? Find out here
