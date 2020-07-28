Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-up: July 28, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 9-22
  • YAMBA: 11-21
  • MACLEAN: 9-21
  • COPMANHURST: 8-21
  • WOOLI: 12-21
  • BARYULGIL: 9-18

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rachel Johnson

Kevin George Ross

 

ON THIS DAY

1902 Australian Aboriginal painter Albert Namatjira is born.

1923 Construction begins on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

1945 Physicist Raemer Schreiber and Lieutenant Colonel Peer de Silva arrive on the Pacific island of Tinian with the plutonium core used to assemble the Fat Man bomb used in the bombing of Nagasaki on August 9.

2005 The Provisional Irish Republican Army call an end to their thirty year long armed campaign in Northern Ireland.

 

PUZZLES

Click here to play today's puzzles

 

LOTTO

Monday Lotto, Draw: 3994

Winning numbers: 45, 37, 34, 5, 44, 12

Supps: 38, 35

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $10, 228.20

Division 3: $775.30

Division 4: $43.20

Division 5: $25.60

Division 6: $20.25

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

There's a new Cake Boss in town 15-year-old Bailey is already filling orders around the Clarence Valley after officially launching his online business last week. Read more here

Clarence Valley's top earning postcodes Two coastal hamlets are on the lower end of the scale, but it's a tight tussle for the top for the highest earning postcode in the Clarence Valley. Read more here

Clarence drink drivers named and shamed Despite the constant warnings from police and magistrates, people across the Clarence Valley continue to drive while over the legal limit, putting their lives and the safety of the community at risk. Read more here

Restoring a piece of Brooms Head's heart He was the symbol of a beachside community, and although the Brooms Head brumby has passed on, there's a new horse in town to gift it a lift. Read more here

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

 

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9

daily catchup fuel funeral notices weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

        premium_icon 5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

        Council News If today's meeting agenda were an album it’d be called 'Council: Most Contentious Hits'

        IN COURT: Five people appearing in criminal court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Five people appearing in criminal court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in Grafton court today, July 28

        How NSW is doing better than Victoria in the COVID fight

        premium_icon How NSW is doing better than Victoria in the COVID fight

        News NSW Health’s fast and effective contact tracing key reason state faring better than...

        New plans to redevelop Harwood riverfront precinct

        premium_icon New plans to redevelop Harwood riverfront precinct

        News Attention turns to reshaping the ‘character and quality of Harwood’