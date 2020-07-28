Daily Catch-up: July 28, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 9-22

YAMBA: 11-21

MACLEAN: 9-21

COPMANHURST: 8-21

WOOLI: 12-21

BARYULGIL: 9-18

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rachel Johnson

Kevin George Ross

ON THIS DAY

1902 Australian Aboriginal painter Albert Namatjira is born.

1923 Construction begins on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

1945 Physicist Raemer Schreiber and Lieutenant Colonel Peer de Silva arrive on the Pacific island of Tinian with the plutonium core used to assemble the Fat Man bomb used in the bombing of Nagasaki on August 9.

2005 The Provisional Irish Republican Army call an end to their thirty year long armed campaign in Northern Ireland.

PUZZLES

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

There's a new Cake Boss in town 15-year-old Bailey is already filling orders around the Clarence Valley after officially launching his online business last week. Read more here

Clarence Valley's top earning postcodes Two coastal hamlets are on the lower end of the scale, but it's a tight tussle for the top for the highest earning postcode in the Clarence Valley. Read more here

Clarence drink drivers named and shamed Despite the constant warnings from police and magistrates, people across the Clarence Valley continue to drive while over the legal limit, putting their lives and the safety of the community at risk. Read more here

Restoring a piece of Brooms Head's heart He was the symbol of a beachside community, and although the Brooms Head brumby has passed on, there's a new horse in town to gift it a lift. Read more here

