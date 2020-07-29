Daily Catch-up: July 29, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 7-22
- YAMBA: 11-21
- MACLEAN: 9-21
- COPMANHURST: 7-22
- WOOLI: 12-21
- BARYULGIL: 8-22
ON THIS DAY
1917 The accident of stockman Jim Darcy eventually leads to the founding of the Flying Doctor Service in Australia.
1921 Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party
1938 The 'Territory for the Seat of Government' becomes the Australian Capital Territory. [more]
1942 During World War II, Japanese forces attack Kokoda on the island of New Guinea, forcing Australian troops to retreat.
LOTTO
Oz Lotto, Draw: 1380
Winning numbers: 10, 27, 26, 18, 23, 32, 36
Supps: 20, 5
Division 1: $5, 865, 030.22
Division 2: $28, 024. 30
Division 3: $4, 910.40
Division 4: $337.20
Division 5: $51.00
Division 6: $25.10
Division 7: $15.15
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
REVEALED: Councillors vote on payrise Following a recommendation from last week's committee meeting, Clarence Valley Council has voted to increase its renumeration in line with their reclassification as a 'Regional Centre'. Read more here
Is this mystery dog Jax? Clarence Valley residents remained hopeful that the pixelated image of a thin, timid white dog could solve a year-long mystery. Read more here
Clarence connection to record $4.2M horse sale From the store cattle sales at Grafton to million-dollar lots at the Magic Millions, former Clarence Valley auctioneer Clint Donovan is usually all business. Read more here
HOONS: Readers reveal dangerous driver hot spots Clarence Valley residents have revealed a handful of hoon hot spots following the licence suspension of a 25-year-old P-plater last week. Read more here
