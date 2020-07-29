Daily Catch-up: July 29, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 7-22

YAMBA: 11-21

MACLEAN: 9-21

COPMANHURST: 7-22

WOOLI: 12-21

BARYULGIL: 8-22

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dororthy Miller

Rachel Johnson

Kevin George Ross

ON THIS DAY

1917 The accident of stockman Jim Darcy eventually leads to the founding of the Flying Doctor Service in Australia.

1921 Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party

1938 The 'Territory for the Seat of Government' becomes the Australian Capital Territory. [more]

1942 During World War II, Japanese forces attack Kokoda on the island of New Guinea, forcing Australian troops to retreat.

PUZZLES

Click here to play today's puzzles

LOTTO

Oz Lotto, Draw: 1380

Winning numbers: 10, 27, 26, 18, 23, 32, 36

Supps: 20, 5

Division 1: $5, 865, 030.22

Division 2: $28, 024. 30

Division 3: $4, 910.40

Division 4: $337.20

Division 5: $51.00

Division 6: $25.10

Division 7: $15.15

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

REVEALED: Councillors vote on payrise Following a recommendation from last week's committee meeting, Clarence Valley Council has voted to increase its renumeration in line with their reclassification as a 'Regional Centre'. Read more here

Is this mystery dog Jax? Clarence Valley residents remained hopeful that the pixelated image of a thin, timid white dog could solve a year-long mystery. Read more here

Clarence connection to record $4.2M horse sale From the store cattle sales at Grafton to million-dollar lots at the Magic Millions, former Clarence Valley auctioneer Clint Donovan is usually all business. Read more here

HOONS: Readers reveal dangerous driver hot spots Clarence Valley residents have revealed a handful of hoon hot spots following the licence suspension of a 25-year-old P-plater last week. Read more here

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 123.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 117.7

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 122.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 129.9