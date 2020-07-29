Menu
Daily Catch-up: July 29, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
29th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 7-22
  • YAMBA: 11-21
  • MACLEAN: 9-21
  • COPMANHURST: 7-22
  • WOOLI: 12-21
  • BARYULGIL: 8-22

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dororthy Miller

Rachel Johnson

Kevin George Ross

 

ON THIS DAY

1917 The accident of stockman Jim Darcy eventually leads to the founding of the Flying Doctor Service in Australia.

1921 Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party

1938 The 'Territory for the Seat of Government' becomes the Australian Capital Territory. [more]

1942 During World War II, Japanese forces attack Kokoda on the island of New Guinea, forcing Australian troops to retreat.

 

LOTTO

Oz Lotto, Draw: 1380

Winning numbers: 10, 27, 26, 18, 23, 32, 36

Supps: 20, 5

Division 1: $5, 865, 030.22

Division 2: $28, 024. 30

Division 3: $4, 910.40

Division 4: $337.20

Division 5: $51.00

Division 6: $25.10

Division 7: $15.15

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

REVEALED: Councillors vote on payrise Following a recommendation from last week's committee meeting, Clarence Valley Council has voted to increase its renumeration in line with their reclassification as a 'Regional Centre'. Read more here

Is this mystery dog Jax? Clarence Valley residents remained hopeful that the pixelated image of a thin, timid white dog could solve a year-long mystery. Read more here

Clarence connection to record $4.2M horse sale From the store cattle sales at Grafton to million-dollar lots at the Magic Millions, former Clarence Valley auctioneer Clint Donovan is usually all business. Read more here

HOONS: Readers reveal dangerous driver hot spots Clarence Valley residents have revealed a handful of hoon hot spots following the licence suspension of a 25-year-old P-plater last week. Read more here

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 120.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9

