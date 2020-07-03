Menu
Daily Catch-up: July 3, 2020

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Jul 2020 9:08 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 7 - 24
  • YAMBA: 8 - 24
  • MACLEAN: 8 - 24
  • COPMANHURST: 7 - 24
  • WOOLI: 8 - 24
  • BARYULGIL: 6 - 24

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Shirley Margaret Adams

 

ON THIS DAY

1863: Battle of Gettysburg, largest battle ever fought on the American continent, ends in a major victory for the Union during the US Civil War

1884: Dow Jones publishes its 1st stock index, the Dow Jones Transportation Average

1996: UK House of Commons announces that the Stone of Scone, aka the Stone of Destiny, used in the coronation of Scottish (and subsequently English and British monarchs), will be returned to Scotland after 700 years in Westminster Abbey

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

These are the most popular local stories from yesterday:

One of the largest capital works programs ever seen in the Clarence has passed through council, and is set to provide a $70.6 million investment in local roads and infrastructure during this financial year. Click here to read more.   After 26 years, much-loved Gillwinga Public School teacher Maree Davis has officially retired from teaching, but any plans of a quiet send off were out of the question. Click here to read more.

Clarence River Jockey Club will release a limited number of tickets to members and guests for each of the upcoming major race days on Friday. Click here to read more.

FUEL PRICES TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 112.0
Diesel: 119.0

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 112.9
Diesel: 117.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 114.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 120.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 124.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 121.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 126.9

