Daily Catch-up: July 30, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 8-21
- YAMBA: 12-20
- MACLEAN: 9-20
- COPMANHURST: 7-21
- WOOLI: 12-19
- BARYULGIL: 8-22
FUNERAL NOTICES
ON THIS DAY
1768 James Cook receives sealed secret orders prior to his first journey in the Endeavour.
1792 500 Marseillaisian men sing France's national anthem for 1st time.
1997 The Alpine Way above Thredbo, NSW, collapses, causing a landslide that kills 18, but ends with the amazing rescue of Stuart Diver.
2003 The last 'old style' Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line in Mexico.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
LOTTO
Wednesday Lotto, Draw: 3995
Winning numbers: 4, 45, 20, 8, 21, 18
Supps: 27, 17
Division 1: $1, 000, 000.00
Division 2: $12, 274.90
Division 3: $461.75
Division 4: $24.40
Division 5: $13.15
Division 6: $9.75
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Police describe horrific scene of fatal crash The head of Grafton Police Station has described scenes at a fatal single-vehicle crash on Iluka Road on Wednesday afternoon as "horrific" for emergency services and witnesses. Read more here
'IT'LL BURN AGAIN': Fire captain reflects on horror season It's 12 months almost to the day since the Gulmarrad Rural Fire Service started receiving calls for grass fires in the area - calls that continued through to some of the worst bushfires seen in our history. Read more here
Uncle Joe produces another deadly Rabbitohs jersey Indigenous Maclean artist Uncle Joe Walker has made his mark on the nation once again after designing the South Sydney Rabbitohs dreamtime jersey for 2020. Read more here
69-year-old busted drink driving twice in three days A man who was charged with a high-range drink driving offence just days after police stopped him driving on the wrong side of the highway while drunk posed a "grave risk" to the safety of the community, a court has heard. Read more here
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 119.0
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 123.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 120.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 117.7
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 122.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 129.9