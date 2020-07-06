Menu
Daily Catch-up: July 6, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
6th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 3 - 21
  • YAMBA: 8- 19
  • MACLEAN: 6 - 20
  • COPMANHURST: 3 - 21
  • WOOLI: 8- 19
  • BARYULGIL: 5 - 20 


FUNERAL NOTICES

Shirley Margaret Adams

Lawrence George (Bob) Lothian

 

ON THIS DAY

1863: Northern Territory passes from NSW to South Australia

1905: Alfred Deakin becomes Prime Minister of Australia for the second time

1885: Louis Pasteur successfully gives an anti-rabies vaccine to nine-year-old Joseph Meister, saving his life

1888: Australian swimmer Annette Kellerman the 'Million Dollar Mermaid' is born in Sydney, NSW

 

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Popular local stories from the weekend:

Gillwinga farewells much-loved teacher: When Maree Davis first walked into Gillwinga Public School as a casual teacher, little did she know it would be the start of a 26-year relationship with this close-knit community. Click here to read more.

REXIT: Glimmer of hope after airline terminates service: There is hope another airline could take on the route after REX Airlines officially terminated its service to Grafton Regional Airport on Friday. Click here to read more.      

SPIRITUAL MATTERS: What does cash have to do with generosity? In the current climate of COVID-19 cash is not king. But underneath these dirty, germ-carrying coins is a powerful message of love. Click here to read more.

Council reveals $70.6M spending plan: One of the largest capital works programs ever seen in the Clarence has passed through council, and is set to provide a $70.6 million investment in local roads and infrastructure during this financial year. Click here to read more.    

 

FUEL PRICES TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 112.0
Diesel: 119.0

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 112.9
Diesel: 117.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 114.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 124.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 121.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 126.9

Grafton Daily Examiner

