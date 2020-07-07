Daily Catch-up: July 7, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 4 - 21

YAMBA: 9- 19

MACLEAN: 6 - 20

COPMANHURST: 3 - 21

WOOLI: 9 - 19

BARYULGIL: 4 - 20



FUNERAL NOTICES

Lawrence George (Bob) Lothian

ON THIS DAY

1850: Scottish explorer Edward Eyre reaches Albany, Western Australia

1937: Japanese and Chinese troops clash at the Marco Polo Bridge, beginning the Second Sino-Japanese War

2005: Coordinated terrorist bomb blasts strike London's public transport system during the morning rush hour killing 52 and injuring 700

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 111.9

Diesel: 115.9

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 112.0

Diesel: 119.0

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 114.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 115.0

Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 123.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 113.9

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 123.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton

E10: 114.7

Unleaded: 116.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 125.9

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 121.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 124.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 120.5

Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 121.5

Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 128.9