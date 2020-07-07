Daily Catch-up: July 7, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 4 - 21
- YAMBA: 9- 19
- MACLEAN: 6 - 20
- COPMANHURST: 3 - 21
- WOOLI: 9 - 19
- BARYULGIL: 4 - 20
FUNERAL NOTICES
ON THIS DAY
1850: Scottish explorer Edward Eyre reaches Albany, Western Australia
1937: Japanese and Chinese troops clash at the Marco Polo Bridge, beginning the Second Sino-Japanese War
2005: Coordinated terrorist bomb blasts strike London's public transport system during the morning rush hour killing 52 and injuring 700
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Popular local stories from yesterday:
Grafton Relay for Life gets new date Gather your friends and warm up your walking shoes as one of our community's most inclusive events gets ready to go again. Click here to read more
Authorities to consult on future of historic bridge Transport for NSW have confirmed that plans are still in place for the old Tabulam bridge to be removed following completion of the new bridge. Click here to read more
New-look July Greyhound Carnival set for red-hot opening At this time of year, the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club is abuzz with excitement and anticipation from both local greyhound trainers and visiting trainers alike. However, this year there is a totally different feel with the effects of COVID-19. Click here to read more
Explainer: Two funeral homes vying for Maclean real estate In A strange coincidence, two different funeral home businesses each have their eyes on a piece of Maclean property, located just a few doors from one another. Your questions on these two matters have been answered. Click here to read more
FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 112.0
Diesel: 119.0
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 114.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 123.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 121.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 124.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 121.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9