Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily Catch-up: July 8, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
8th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 9 - 18 with rain around lunchtime
  • YAMBA: 13 - 17 with rain this morning
  • MACLEAN: 11 - 17 with rain this morning
  • COPMANHURST: 9 - 17 with rain this morning
  • WOOLI: 11 - 17 with rain this morning
  • BARYULGIL: 10 - 18 with rain later this evening

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

There are no new notices today

 

ON THIS DAY

1800 Dr Benjamin Waterhouse gives first cowpox vaccination in the US to his son to prevent smallpox

1918 Ernest Hemingway is wounded on the Italian front during WW1

1959 Major Dale R. Buis and Master Sergeant Chester M. Ovnand become the first US soldiers killed in the American phase of the Vietnam War.

1995 German tennis player Steffi Graf beats Arantxa Sanchez Vicario of Spain 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 for her sixth Wimbledon title

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Popular local stories from yesterday:

Tensions rise as funeral DA deadline looms An online campaign which aims to have the development application rejected by council has been labelled 'disgraceful'. Click here to read more

Clarence SES units face closure Ulmarra, Brushgrove and Lawrence SES units could be on the chopping block if someone from the community doesn't step up and take command. Click here to read more

Vandals endanger Brooms Head emu population With the coastal emu population believed to be at dangerously low levels, Brooms Head residents have taken measures to ensure motorists pay attention around known road crossing areas. Click here to read more

Push for public facilities takes a back seat It brought the rural village together like never before, but after three years Gulmarrad's community campaign comes to a grinding halt. Click here to read more

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 112.0
Diesel: 119.0

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 114.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 121.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9

