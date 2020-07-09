Daily Catch-up: July 9, 2020

WEATHER

GRAFTON: 10 - 20

YAMBA: 12 - 19

MACLEAN: 11 - 20

COPMANHURST: 9 - 19

WOOLI: 12 - 18

BARYULGIL: 11 - 18

FUNERAL NOTICES

There are no new notices today

ON THIS DAY

1815 The first natural gas well in the US is discovered

1877 First ever Wimbledon tennis championship begins - first official lawn tennis tournament - men's singles only

1955 Bill Haley & Comets' "Rock Around the Clock" tops the billboards chart, one of the best-selling singles ever

1982 Michael Fagan breaks into Buckingham Palace and enters the Queen's bedroom in Buckingham Palace, London

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Popular local stories from yesterday:

PHOTOS: Out and about on Ramornie Handicap Day Grey skies couldn't keep the crowd away from the Clarence River Jockey Club. Click here to read more

Signore Fox claims Ramorie Handicap victory The $200,000 GDSC Ramornie Handicap was a tightly fought content with a strong field taking the race right down to the wire. Click here to read more

Bravery award winner sentenced to rape The man who survived the ill-fated Sea Rogue sinking will be sentenced this month for sexually assaulting a woman. Click here to read more

Elderly man offers lawn mowing job, car stolen as thanks A Grafton man has been sentenced after a man who offered him a place to stay and a job mowing his lawn. Click here to read more

