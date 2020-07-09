Menu
Daily Catch-up: July 9, 2020

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
WEATHER

  • GRAFTON: 10 - 20
  • YAMBA: 12 - 19
  • MACLEAN: 11 - 20
  • COPMANHURST: 9 - 19
  • WOOLI: 12 - 18
  • BARYULGIL: 11 - 18

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

There are no new notices today

 

ON THIS DAY

1815 The first natural gas well in the US is discovered

1877 First ever Wimbledon tennis championship begins - first official lawn tennis tournament - men's singles only

1955 Bill Haley & Comets' "Rock Around the Clock" tops the billboards chart, one of the best-selling singles ever

1982 Michael Fagan breaks into Buckingham Palace and enters the Queen's bedroom in Buckingham Palace, London

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Popular local stories from yesterday:

PHOTOS: Out and about on Ramornie Handicap Day Grey skies couldn't keep the crowd away from the Clarence River Jockey Club. Click here to read more

Signore Fox claims Ramorie Handicap victory The $200,000 GDSC Ramornie Handicap was a tightly fought content with a strong field taking the race right down to the wire. Click here to read more

Bravery award winner sentenced to rape The man who survived the ill-fated Sea Rogue sinking will be sentenced this month for sexually assaulting a woman. Click here to read more

Elderly man offers lawn mowing job, car stolen as thanks A Grafton man has been sentenced after a man who offered him a place to stay and a job mowing his lawn. Click here to read more

 

FUEL PRICES FOR TODAY

Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 111.9
Diesel: 115.9

Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 112.0
Diesel: 119.0

Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0

United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9

Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.9

United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9

BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9

Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9

Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9

BP Maclean
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9

Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9

Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9

Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9

Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 126.9

Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 121.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5

Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 128.9

Grafton Daily Examiner

