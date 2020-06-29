Daily Catch-up: June 29, 2020
WEATHER
- GRAFTON: 6 - 19
- YAMBA: 11 - 18
- MACLEAN: 8 - 18
- COPMANHURST: 5 - 19
- WOOLI: 11 - 18
FUNERAL NOTICES
Victor (Vic) Michael Wunderlich
ON THIS DAY
1613 Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London, England, burns down during a performance of "Henry VIII"
1900 The Imperial Chinese Court issues what is essentially a declaration of war against the foreigners in China and blames hostilities on them, giving license to Boxers for even greater ferocity
1964 Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed after 83-day filibuster in the US Senate
1966 Vietnam War: US planes bomb the North Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the port city of Haiphong for the first time
FUEL PRICES TODAY
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 107.9
Diesel: 115.9
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 112.0
Diesel: 119.0
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 112.9
Diesel: 117.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 108.9
Unleaded: 112.9
Diesel: 126.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 112.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 114.9
Diesel: 122.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.9
Diesel: 120.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 114.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 114.9
Diesel: 127.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 115.0
Diesel: 123.0
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 121.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 121.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 113.9
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 121.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 123.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 120.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 119.5
United Grafton
E10: 114.7
Unleaded: 116.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 125.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 134.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 124.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 120.5
Diesel: 124.3
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 121.5
Prem Diesel: 132.5
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 126.9