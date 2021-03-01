Daily Catch-Up: March 1, 2021
WEATHER
Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers in the south, medium (50 per cent) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.
- GRAFTON: 21-32
- YAMBA: 22-29
- MACLEAN: 21-30
- COPMANHURST: 21-32
- WOOLI: 21-30
- BARYULGIL: 21-31
- NYMBOIDA: 20-30
FUNERAL NOTICES
Peter John Robson
Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 11am.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community. Read the top comments from Friday, February 26:
Sewer overflow at popular swimming and fishing spots. Read more
The average Aussie is unlikely to see a pay rise in 2021 as the economy continues to run below capacity, but experts predict pockets of wage growth in specific high-skilled areas. Read more
ON THIS DAY
1872 Yellowstone becomes the world's 1st national park
1954 US explodes Castle Bravo, a 15 megaton hydrogen bomb at Bikini Atoll, which accidentally became the most powerful nuclear device ever detonated by the US
1973 Pink Floyd release their album "Dark Side of the Moon", since sold over 45 million copies
1975 Colour television transmissions begin in Australia.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
SET FOR LIFE
Draw No: 2033
Winning numbers: 43, 15, 20 ,4, 41, 44, 28
Supps: 10, 11
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: Not won
Division 3: $937.05
Division 4: $150.35
Division 5: $40.55
Division 6: $25.55
Division 7: $13.05
Division 8: $10.35