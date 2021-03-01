Menu
Daily Catch-Up: March 1, 2021

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Mar 2021 12:52 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers in the south, medium (50 per cent) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

  • GRAFTON: 21-32
  • YAMBA: 22-29
  • MACLEAN: 21-30
  • COPMANHURST: 21-32
  • WOOLI: 21-30
  • BARYULGIL: 21-31
  • NYMBOIDA: 20-30

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Peter John Robson
Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 11am. 
 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community. Read the top comments from Friday, February 26:

Sewer overflow at popular swimming and fishing spots. Read more

The average Aussie is unlikely to see a pay rise in 2021 as the economy continues to run below capacity, but experts predict pockets of wage growth in specific high-skilled areas. Read more

 

ON THIS DAY

1872 Yellowstone becomes the world's 1st national park

1954 US explodes Castle Bravo, a 15 megaton hydrogen bomb at Bikini Atoll, which accidentally became the most powerful nuclear device ever detonated by the US

1973 Pink Floyd release their album "Dark Side of the Moon", since sold over 45 million copies

1975 Colour television transmissions begin in Australia.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

SET FOR LIFE

Draw No: 2033

Winning numbers: 43, 15, 20 ,4, 41, 44, 28

Supps: 10, 11

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $937.05

Division 4: $150.35

Division 5: $40.55

Division 6: $25.55

Division 7: $13.05

Division 8: $10.35

