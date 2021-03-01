Daily Catch-Up: March 1, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers in the south, medium (50 per cent) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

GRAFTON: 21-32

YAMBA: 22-29

MACLEAN: 21-30

COPMANHURST: 21-32

WOOLI: 21-30

BARYULGIL: 21-31

NYMBOIDA: 20-30

Peter John Robson

Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 11am.



Every week The Daily Examiner asks readers to share their thoughts on what made them smile and what got under their skin in the local community. Read the top comments from Friday, February 26:

Sewer overflow at popular swimming and fishing spots. Read more

The average Aussie is unlikely to see a pay rise in 2021 as the economy continues to run below capacity, but experts predict pockets of wage growth in specific high-skilled areas. Read more

Yellowstone becomes the world's 1st national park

US explodes Castle Bravo, a 15 megaton hydrogen bomb at Bikini Atoll, which accidentally became the most powerful nuclear device ever detonated by the US

Pink Floyd release their album "Dark Side of the Moon", since sold over 45 million copies

Colour television transmissions begin in Australia.

