Sunrise at Yamba Marina.
Sunrise at Yamba Marina. Steve Ward
News

Daily Catch-Up: March 10, 2021

Bill North
by
10th Mar 2021 8:55 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Very high chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

  • GRAFTON:19-27
  • YAMBA: 22-26
  • MACLEAN: 20-27
  • WOOLI: 21-26
  • COPMANHURST: 19-27
  • BARYULGIL: 20-29
  • NYMBOIDA: 18-26

 

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark McIntyre
Late of South Grafton. Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 aged 56 years. A service will be held at Alumy Creek Reserve, 465 Lawrence Road, Grafton on Saturday, March 13 commencing at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to support the work of Our House, Lismore. Covid restrictions will apply.

Daphne Jean Little
Formerly of Grevillea and Iluka, and late of Whiddon Group Kyogle. Passed away on March 5, 2021 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends of the late Daphne Little are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, South Grafton on Thursday, March 11 commencing at 11am.

Rita Clarice Barling
Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

Dorren Eva Mutze
Aged 91 years. 14/3/1929-30/4/2020. Due to the recent ease of the COVID restrictions, family and friends are now welcome to attend a Memorial Service for Doreen to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel on Friday, March 12 commencing at 11am.

Daniel James Taylor
Passed away on March 2 aged 48 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St Grafton on Friday, March 12 commencing at 10am.

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A wild storm has caused extensive damage throughout the Clarence Valley, including stopping the XPT north of Grafton. Read more

The Daily Examiner will host a free morning tea for its subscribers and potential subscribers to explain how to make the most of our local news service. More details

A 22-year-old South Grafton man has been spared a full-time prison sentence after facing court over a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man when the car they were in rolled down an embankment at Newton Boyd. Read more

When 300mm of rain fell overnight in Upper Corindi causing mass flooding and destruction, the image that greeted residents in the morning was of a truckie clinging to the side of his rig near submerged in the raging torrents. For Craig Smith and his offsider Darren, they never saw it coming. Read more

SPORT

Find out who's carrying form ahead of the Clarence River Cricket Association finals in the KFC Team of the Week and vote for the standout to be named KFC Player of the Week. Vote now and read more here
 

ON THIS DAY

2000 The NASDAQ Composite stock market index peaks at 5132.52, signalling the beginning of the end of the dot-com boom.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Draw No: 1412

Winning numbers: 38, 17, 21, 14, 11, 9, 13

Supps: 10, 37

Division 1: $30,000,000.00

Division 2: $27,166.60

Division 3: $3,446.00

Division 4: $335.65

Division 5: $45.30

Division 6: $23.50

Division 7: $15.70

 

This week's Cover Image winner

Steve Ward's amazing sunrise photo at Yamba Marina was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.
