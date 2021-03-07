Daily Catch-Up: March 11, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON:21-26

YAMBA: 23-26

MACLEAN: 20-24

WOOLI: 22-24

COPMANHURST: 21-26

BARYULGIL: 19-24

NYMBOIDA: 18-22

FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark McIntyre

Late of South Grafton. Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 aged 56 years. A service will be held at Alumy Creek Reserve, 465 Lawrence Road, Grafton on Saturday, March 13 commencing at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to support the work of Our House, Lismore. Covid restrictions will apply.

Daphne Jean Little

Formerly of Grevillea and Iluka, and late of Whiddon Group Kyogle. Passed away on March 5, 2021 aged 88 years. Relatives and friends of the late Daphne Little are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service to be held at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Road, South Grafton on Thursday, March 11 commencing at 11am.

Dorren Eva Mutze

Aged 91 years. 14/3/1929-30/4/2020. Due to the recent ease of the COVID restrictions, family and friends are now welcome to attend a Memorial Service for Doreen to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel on Friday, March 12 commencing at 11am.

Daniel James Taylor

Passed away on March 2 aged 48 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St Grafton on Friday, March 12 commencing at 10am.

ON THIS DAY

1983 Bob Hawke is appointed Prime Minister of Australia.

1985 Mikhail Gorbachev is elected to the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union making Gorbachev the USSR's de facto, and last, head of state.

2020 The World Health Organization declares COVID-19 virus a pandemic.

Wednesday Lotto

Draw No: 4059

Winning numbers: 6, 42, 26, 30, 8, 25

Supps: 36, 31

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $9399.90

Division 3: $482.60

Division 4: $26.05

Division 5: $15.30

Division 6: $13.50

