Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON:18-26

YAMBA: 19-26

MACLEAN: 20-25

WOOLI: 19-25

COPMANHURST: 19-26

BARYULGIL: 19-26

NYMBOIDA: 19-25

FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark McIntyre

Late of South Grafton. Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 aged 56 years. A service will be held at Alumy Creek Reserve, 465 Lawrence Road, Grafton on Saturday, March 13 commencing at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to support the work of Our House, Lismore. Covid restrictions will apply.

Dorren Eva Mutze

Aged 91 years. 14/3/1929-30/4/2020. Due to the recent ease of the COVID restrictions, family and friends are now welcome to attend a Memorial Service for Doreen to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel on Friday, March 12 commencing at 11am.

Daniel James Taylor

Passed away on March 2 aged 48 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St Grafton on Friday, March 12 commencing at 10am.

The Federal Government has extended a lifeline to regional airports across the country with the announcement the Regional Aviation Network Support program would be extended for another six months. Read more

A Grafton man's drug dealing was brought to the attention of police after staff at a Grafton hotel found a bag of drugs that CCTV footage revealed had fallen out of his pocket, a court has been told. Read more

Tributes have flowed in the wake of South Grafton Rebels legend Mark McIntyre's death from Clarence Valley's rugby league community for the no-nonsense front rower. Read more

SPORT

NSW boxing titles will go on the line this weekend, with Ryan and Zac Cotten both stepping into the ring at Bankstown City Paceway chasing the chance to be sibling belt holders. Read more



ON THIS DAY

Mohandas Gandhi begins 200m (300km) march protesting British salt tax

Paul McCartney marries Linda Louise Eastman in London

Church of England ordains 1st 33 women priests

Powerball

Draw No: 1295

Winning numbers: 8, 19, 14, 26, 21, 17, 1

Powerball: 20

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $103,324.35

Division 3: $4,857.15

Division 4: $484.00

Division 5: $159.80

Division 6: $71.40

Division 7: $41.50

Division 8: $17.85

Division 9: $10.90

