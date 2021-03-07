Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cover Image 120321
Cover Image 120321 Steve Ward
News

Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

Adam Hourigan
by
12th Mar 2021 7:33 AM | Updated: 7:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

  • GRAFTON:18-26
  • YAMBA: 19-26
  • MACLEAN: 20-25
  • WOOLI: 19-25
  • COPMANHURST: 19-26
  • BARYULGIL: 19-26
  • NYMBOIDA: 19-25

 

Daily Telegraph SignUp

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark McIntyre
Late of South Grafton. Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 aged 56 years. A service will be held at Alumy Creek Reserve, 465 Lawrence Road, Grafton on Saturday, March 13 commencing at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to support the work of Our House, Lismore. Covid restrictions will apply.

Dorren Eva Mutze
Aged 91 years. 14/3/1929-30/4/2020. Due to the recent ease of the COVID restrictions, family and friends are now welcome to attend a Memorial Service for Doreen to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel on Friday, March 12 commencing at 11am.

Daniel James Taylor
Passed away on March 2 aged 48 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St Grafton on Friday, March 12 commencing at 10am.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Federal Government has extended a lifeline to regional airports across the country with the announcement the Regional Aviation Network Support program would be extended for another six months. Read more

A Grafton man's drug dealing was brought to the attention of police after staff at a Grafton hotel found a bag of drugs that CCTV footage revealed had fallen out of his pocket, a court has been told. Read more

Tributes have flowed in the wake of South Grafton Rebels legend Mark McIntyre's death from Clarence Valley's rugby league community for the no-nonsense front rower. Read more

SPORT

NSW boxing titles will go on the line this weekend, with Ryan and Zac Cotten both stepping into the ring at Bankstown City Paceway chasing the chance to be sibling belt holders. Read more
 

DEX Digital Signup

 

ON THIS DAY

1930 Mohandas Gandhi begins 200m (300km) march protesting British salt tax

1969 Paul McCartney marries Linda Louise Eastman in London

1994 Church of England ordains 1st 33 women priests

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Powerball

Draw No: 1295

Winning numbers: 8, 19, 14, 26, 21, 17, 1

Powerball: 20

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $103,324.35

Division 3: $4,857.15

Division 4: $484.00

Division 5: $159.80

Division 6: $71.40

Division 7: $41.50

Division 8: $17.85

Division 9: $10.90

 

This week's Cover Image winner

Gabriel Sq amazing Brooms Head sunset was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.Congratulations Gabriel!
Gabriel Sq amazing Brooms Head sunset was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.Congratulations Gabriel!
clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House fire case dismissed after CCTV evidence thrown out

        Premium Content House fire case dismissed after CCTV evidence thrown out

        Crime A magistrate has thrown out CCTV footage which allegedly showed a 79-year-old woman burn down her son’s home, ruling the evidence inadmissible

        MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

        My First Year In preparation for the big day, we’re asking our kindy kids what they think of...

        League community pays tribute to Rebels Team of Century member

        Premium Content League community pays tribute to Rebels Team of Century...

        Rugby League Tributes flow for Clarence league icon Mark McIntyre, who passed away this week...

        IN COURT: 4 people in Maclean court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 4 people in Maclean court today

        Crime Here's a list of 4 people appearing in Maclean court today

        • 12th Mar 2021 6:21 AM