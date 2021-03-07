Daily Catch-Up: March 13, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON:19-29

YAMBA: 21-28

MACLEAN: 20-28

WOOLI: 19-28

COPMANHURST: 19-30

BARYULGIL: 19-29

NYMBOIDA: 19-28

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark McIntyre

Late of South Grafton. Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 aged 56 years. A service will be held at Alumy Creek Reserve, 465 Lawrence Road, Grafton on Saturday, March 13 commencing at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to support the work of Our House, Lismore. Covid restrictions will apply.

Sean Francis Smyth

Of Nymboida, passed away on March 7 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sean's graveside funeral service to be held at the Nymboida cemetary on Wednesday March 17 commencing at 12pm.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The case against a 79-year-old woman charged with setting fire to her son's home has collapsed after a magistrate tossed out the prosecution's key piece of evidence, ruling it had been improperly obtained and would be significantly prejudicial to the accused. Read more

As photographer Adam Hourigan is capturing the photos of every kindergarten class in the Clarence for our annual My First Year feature, we thought we'd like to hear the voices of our newest students. For our first video, he spoke to students from Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School. Read more

Smashed windows, stolen fuel and a hydraulic tank filled with rain water; this is just some of the damage done to a grader working on road maintenance after a recent vandalism attack over the weekend. Read more

Emergency services have responded to a three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway north of Tyndale Friday morning. Read more

SPORT

Daine Laurie has been given the coveted number one jersey to open the NRL season for his new club, Wests Tigers. Read more

ON THIS DAY

William Herschel sees what he thinks is a "comet" but is actually the discovery of the planet Uranus

Clyde Tombaugh announces discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory

The journal Nature reports that 350,000-year-old footprints of an upright-walking human have been found in Italy

US grounds all Boeing 737 Max aircraft after bans by others countries following the plane type's second crash in Ethiopia

