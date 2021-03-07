Menu
Picture: Gabriel Sq
Picture: Gabriel Sq Gabriel Sq
News

Daily Catch-Up: March 14, 2021

Bill North
by
14th Mar 2021 9:39 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Sunny morning. Very high chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening with possible heavy falls. Light winds becoming N 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon then shifting S 25 to 40 km/h in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

  • GRAFTON: 18-32
  • YAMBA: 19-29
  • MACLEAN: 19-31
  • WOOLI: 18-29
  • COPMANHURST: 18-32
  • BARYULGIL: 19-32
  • NYMBOIDA: 17-30

 

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Sean Francis Smyth
Of Nymboida, passed away on March 7 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sean's graveside funeral service to be held at the Nymboida cemetary on Wednesday March 17 commencing at 12pm.

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Read more

Townsend and Gulmarrad residents soon won't have to travel far to access new sporting facilities thanks to a $175,000 in grants across all three tiers of government.

The case against a 79-year-old woman charged with setting fire to her son's home has collapsed after a magistrate tossed out the prosecution's key piece of evidence, ruling it had been improperly obtained and would be significantly prejudicial to the accused.

SPORT

Former Grafton Ghost and Lower Clarence Magpie Daine Laurie will debut at fullback for his new club Wests Tigers in the NRL round one match against Canberra Raiders today.

ON THIS DAY

1879 Albert Einstein, the son of a Jewish electrical engineer in Ulm, Germany, is born.

1885 Gilbert & Sullivan's comic opera "Mikado" premieres in London at the Savoy Theatre.

1943 World War II: Kraków Ghetto is "liquidated".

1964 Jack Ruby, the Dallas nightclub owner who killed Lee Harvey Oswald - the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy - is found guilty of the "murder with malice" of Oswald and sentenced to die in the electric chair.

2013 Xi Jinping is named as the new President of the People's Republic of China.

2017 World's oldest golf club Muirfield in Scotland, votes to admit women as members for 1st time in 273 years.

 

Saturday Lotto

Draw No: 4137

Winning numbers: 27, 17, 37, 15, 40, 22

Supps: 2, 4

Division 1: $1,165,537.35

Division 2: $9,707.50

Division 3: $919.10

Division 4: $24.65

Division 5: $14.75

Division 6: $8.30

 

This week's Cover Image winner

Gabriel Sq amazing Brooms Head sunset was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.Congratulations Gabriel!
