Daily Catch-Up: March 14, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Sunny morning. Very high chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening with possible heavy falls. Light winds becoming N 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon then shifting S 25 to 40 km/h in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

GRAFTON: 18-32

YAMBA: 19-29

MACLEAN: 19-31

WOOLI: 18-29

COPMANHURST: 18-32

BARYULGIL: 19-32

NYMBOIDA: 17-30

FUNERAL NOTICES

Sean Francis Smyth

Of Nymboida, passed away on March 7 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sean's graveside funeral service to be held at the Nymboida cemetary on Wednesday March 17 commencing at 12pm.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Townsend and Gulmarrad residents soon won't have to travel far to access new sporting facilities thanks to a $175,000 in grants across all three tiers of government. Read more

The case against a 79-year-old woman charged with setting fire to her son's home has collapsed after a magistrate tossed out the prosecution's key piece of evidence, ruling it had been improperly obtained and would be significantly prejudicial to the accused. Read more

SPORT

Former Grafton Ghost and Lower Clarence Magpie Daine Laurie will debut at fullback for his new club Wests Tigers in the NRL round one match against Canberra Raiders today. Read more

ON THIS DAY

1879 Albert Einstein, the son of a Jewish electrical engineer in Ulm, Germany, is born.

1885 Gilbert & Sullivan's comic opera "Mikado" premieres in London at the Savoy Theatre.

1943 World War II: Kraków Ghetto is "liquidated".

1964 Jack Ruby, the Dallas nightclub owner who killed Lee Harvey Oswald - the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy - is found guilty of the "murder with malice" of Oswald and sentenced to die in the electric chair.

2013 Xi Jinping is named as the new President of the People's Republic of China.

2017 World's oldest golf club Muirfield in Scotland, votes to admit women as members for 1st time in 273 years.

Saturday Lotto

Draw No: 4137

Winning numbers: 27, 17, 37, 15, 40, 22

Supps: 2, 4

Division 1: $1,165,537.35

Division 2: $9,707.50

Division 3: $919.10

Division 4: $24.65

Division 5: $14.75

Division 6: $8.30

