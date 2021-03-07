Daily Catch-Up: March 15, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of rain, becoming less likely this evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north this morning. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h increasing to 20 to 30 km/h in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

GRAFTON: 18-21

YAMBA: 18-21

MACLEAN: 18-21

WOOLI: 19-22

COPMANHURST: 19-21

BARYULGIL: 18-21

NYMBOIDA: 17-20

FUNERAL NOTICES

Sean Francis Smyth

Of Nymboida, passed away on March 7 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sean's graveside funeral service to be held at the Nymboida cemetary on Wednesday March 17 commencing at 12pm.

ON THIS DAY

Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus, Cassius and several other Roman senators on the Ides of March in Rome

Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to the New World

Five research groups announce the discovery of anti-matter

Climate change strikes held by school children take place around the world inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg

Set For Life

Draw No: 2047

Winning numbers: 17, 35, 44, 9, 30, 11, 29

Supps: 12, 1

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $1,022.85

Division 4: $109.40

Division 5: $36.65

Division 6: $20.70

Division 7: $10.80

Division 8: $8.75

