Daily Catch-Up: March 15, 2021
WEATHER
Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of rain, becoming less likely this evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north this morning. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h increasing to 20 to 30 km/h in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.
- GRAFTON: 18-21
- YAMBA: 18-21
- MACLEAN: 18-21
- WOOLI: 19-22
- COPMANHURST: 19-21
- BARYULGIL: 18-21
- NYMBOIDA: 17-20
MY FIRST YEAR!!
Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.
Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:
FUNERAL NOTICES
Sean Francis Smyth
Of Nymboida, passed away on March 7 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sean's graveside funeral service to be held at the Nymboida cemetary on Wednesday March 17 commencing at 12pm.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Just after 4pm on Saturday, officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District responded to reports of an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga service station on Solitary Islands Way. Read more
NSW health authorities are urging any local residents who have been in Queensland recently to seek health advice after a new COVID-19 case. Read more
The Big 4 Saltwater@Yamba Holiday Park at Palmers Island is applying to create a new water oasis, as well as an expansion of its sites in a move it says will help keep it viable into the future. Read more
The National Youth Science Forum opened Charleze Girdler's eyes to a world of possibilities she barely knew existed. Read more
ON THIS DAY
44 BC Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus, Cassius and several other Roman senators on the Ides of March in Rome
1493 Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to the New World
1962 Five research groups announce the discovery of anti-matter
- 2019 Climate change strikes held by school children take place around the world inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
Set For Life
Draw No: 2047
Winning numbers: 17, 35, 44, 9, 30, 11, 29
Supps: 12, 1
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year
Division 3: $1,022.85
Division 4: $109.40
Division 5: $36.65
Division 6: $20.70
Division 7: $10.80
Division 8: $8.75
This week's Cover Image winner