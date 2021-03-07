Daily Catch-Up: March 16, 2021
WEATHER
Forecast: Cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h tending southeasterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
- GRAFTON: 17-25
- YAMBA: 21-25
- MACLEAN: 18-25
- WOOLI: 18-25
- COPMANHURST: 17-25
- BARYULGIL: 17-23
- NYMBOIDA: 16-24
MY FIRST YEAR!!
Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.
Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:
FUNERAL NOTICES
Sean Francis Smyth
Of Nymboida, passed away on March 7 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sean's graveside funeral service to be held at the Nymboida cemetary on Wednesday March 17 commencing at 12pm.
Brad Antony Masters
Passed away March 14 aged 49 years. Family and friends are respecfully invited to attend Brad's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton on Friday March 19 commencing at 10am.
Robert Alan Battin
Late of Gulmarrad passed away March 13. A service to farewell Bob will be held at the Harwood Hall, Friday March 19 at 2pm.
ON THIS DAY
1867 First publication of an article by Joseph Lister outlining the discovery of antiseptic surgery, in "The Lancet"
1877 Charles Bannerman completes 1st Test cricket century, 165 v Eng
1934 Academy Award gold statuette 1st called Oscar in print by Sidney Skolsky
1966 Gemini 8 launched with Armstrong & Scott, aborted after 6.5 orbits
1972 John Lennon and Yoko Ono are served with deportation papers
2019 Beached dead whale found to have 88 pounds of plastic inside it, including 40 pounds of plastic bags, in Mabini, Philippines
Monday Lotto
Draw No: 4060
Winning numbers: 21, 45, 44, 24, 1, 16
Supps: 29, 36
Division 1: Not won
Division 2: $7,628.35
Division 3: $460.70
Division 4: $28.80
Division 5: $16.35
Division 6: $20.70
Division 7: $13.40
