Daily Catch-Up: March 16, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h tending southeasterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

GRAFTON: 17-25

YAMBA: 21-25

MACLEAN: 18-25

WOOLI: 18-25

COPMANHURST: 17-25

BARYULGIL: 17-23

NYMBOIDA: 16-24

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

Daily Examiner My First Year promo: It's that time of year again as The Daily Examiner gets ready to showcase every new kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley. Subscribe now to get all the amazing content!

FUNERAL NOTICES

Sean Francis Smyth

Of Nymboida, passed away on March 7 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sean's graveside funeral service to be held at the Nymboida cemetary on Wednesday March 17 commencing at 12pm.

Brad Antony Masters

Passed away March 14 aged 49 years. Family and friends are respecfully invited to attend Brad's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton on Friday March 19 commencing at 10am.

Robert Alan Battin

Late of Gulmarrad passed away March 13. A service to farewell Bob will be held at the Harwood Hall, Friday March 19 at 2pm.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

There's a new tool that can help you determine where about you stand in the queue for a COVID-19 vaccination. Read more

Crowds itching for a good time flocked to Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday to revel in the good vibes of Blues, Brews and BBQs. Read more

It's time for another KidzChat with our new kindies. This time it's St James, Palmers Island and Maclean. Read more

There are no official flood warnings yet, but after some steady overnight falls and more rain predicted all week, we could be in for a soaking. Read more

ON THIS DAY

First publication of an article by Joseph Lister outlining the discovery of antiseptic surgery, in "The Lancet"

Charles Bannerman completes 1st Test cricket century, 165 v Eng

Academy Award gold statuette 1st called Oscar in print by Sidney Skolsky

Gemini 8 launched with Armstrong & Scott, aborted after 6.5 orbits

John Lennon and Yoko Ono are served with deportation papers

Beached dead whale found to have 88 pounds of plastic inside it, including 40 pounds of plastic bags, in Mabini, Philippines

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Monday Lotto

Draw No: 4060

Winning numbers: 21, 45, 44, 24, 1, 16

Supps: 29, 36

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $7,628.35

Division 3: $460.70

Division 4: $28.80

Division 5: $16.35

Division 6: $20.70

Division 7: $13.40

This week's Cover Image winner