Picture: Gabriel Sq
Gabriel Sq
News

Daily Catch-Up: March 17, 2021

Bill North
by
17th Mar 2021 7:32 AM
Premium Content

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. The chance of morning fog inland. High chance of showers. Light winds becoming SE 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 18-23
  • YAMBA: 20-23
  • MACLEAN: 18-23
  • WOOLI: 19-23
  • COPMANHURST: 17-22
  • BARYULGIL: 18-21
  • NYMBOIDA: 16-21

 

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

FUNERAL NOTICES

Jack Howard
Of Grafton, formerly of Glenreagh, passed away on March 10, 2021 aged 92 years. As per Jack's wishes, a private graveside service was held at the Glenreagh Cemetery on Tuesday, March 16.

Sean Francis Smyth
Of Nymboida, passed away on March 7 aged 77 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sean's graveside funeral service to be held at the Nymboida cemetary on Wednesday March 17 commencing at 12pm.

Leila Barbara Fuller
Formerly of Wooli, late of St Catherine's Villa, Grafton, passed away on March 14, 2021, aged 95 years. Relatives and their friends are invited to attend Leila's graveside funeral service to be held at the Ulmarra Cemetery on Thursday, March 18, commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council are welcome and may be left at the service.

Brad Antony Masters
Passed away March 14 aged 49 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brad's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton on Friday March 19 commencing at 10am.

Robert Alan Battin
Late of Gulmarrad passed away March 13. A service to farewell Bob will be held at the Harwood Hall, Friday March 19 at 2pm.

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A 24-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash at Taloumbi at about 10.30pm on Monday night, when his Holden Colorado ute left Brooms Head Road near Wallaby Lane and collided with a tree. Read more

There's a new tool that can help you determine where about you stand in the queue for a COVID-19 vaccination. Read more

The NSW Government's Dine and Discover vouchers are on their way, and 17 businesses in the Clarence Valley are signing up to take advantage of the free feeds and shows. Find out where

It's time for another KidzChat with our new kindies. This time it's St James, Palmers Island and Maclean. Read more

SPORT

Three different teams had one hand on a grand final berth, but at the end of the day it was Clocktower Hotel Brothers who secured the GDSC Premier League minor premiership in the last round of Clarence River Cricket Association competition. Read more

The Grafton Tigers AFL Club will look to build on their successful 2020 season by breaking new ground with a club first: a stand-alone women's senior team. Read more

ON THIS DAY

1914 Russia increases the number of active duty military from 460,000 to 1,700,000.

1930 Mob boss Al Capone is released from jail.

1942 The Nazis begin deporting Jews to the Belsen camp.

1959 The 14th Dalai Lama flees Tibet and goes to India.

1992 White South Africans approve constitutional reforms giving legal equality to blacks.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Oz Lotto

Draw No: 1413

Winning numbers: 9, 20, 25, 43, 23, 26, 32

Supps: 11, 15

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $50,567.90

Division 3: $7,180.05

Division 4: $358.15

Division 5: $56.75

Division 6: $26.55

Division 7: $15.40

 

This week's Cover Image winner

Gabriel Sq amazing Brooms Head sunset was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.Congratulations Gabriel!
Grafton Daily Examiner

