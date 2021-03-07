Menu
Picture: Gabriel Sq
News

Daily Catch-Up: March 18, 2021

Jarrard Potter
by
18th Mar 2021 6:23 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible in the S. Light winds becoming S/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 18-25
  • YAMBA: 21-25
  • MACLEAN: 19-22
  • WOOLI: 21-22
  • COPMANHURST: 18-25
  • BARYULGIL: 17-22
  • NYMBOIDA: 16-20

 

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

FUNERAL NOTICES

Leila Barbara Fuller
Formerly of Wooli, late of St Catherine's Villa, Grafton, passed away on March 14, 2021, aged 95 years. Relatives and their friends are invited to attend Leila's graveside funeral service to be held at the Ulmarra Cemetery on Thursday, March 18, commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council are welcome and may be left at the service.

Brad Antony Masters
Passed away March 14 aged 49 years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brad's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton on Friday March 19 commencing at 10am.

Robert Alan Battin
Late of Gulmarrad passed away March 13. A service to farewell Bob will be held at the Harwood Hall, Friday March 19 at 2pm.

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grafton's newest performance space is open for business, and for its custodian, Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Karin Lisle, she wants to make a big song and dance about it. Read more here.

The Grafton Regional Gallery will reopen after a 14 month renovation with a three-day celebration for the whole community. Read more here.

SPORT

A stellar display at the Ocean Shores Junior Classic has seen junior golfer Hollie Fuller qualify for the Greg Norman Junior Masters Classic. Read more here.

ON THIS DAY

1834 Six farm labourers from Tolpuddle, Dorset, England are sentenced to be transported to Australia for forming a trade union.

1922 In India, Mohandas Gandhi is sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience, of which he serves only two.

1965 Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space.

2014 The parliaments of Russia and Crimea sign an accession treaty.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Wednesday Lotto

Draw No: 4061

Winning numbers: 38, 22, 35, 24, 7, 4

Supps: 31, 1

Division 1: $1,000,000

Division 2: $7,947.90

Division 3: $462

Division 4: $25.15

Division 5: $14.65

Division 6: $12.10

 

This week's Cover Image winner

Gabriel Sq amazing Brooms Head sunset was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.Congratulations Gabriel!
Grafton Daily Examiner

