Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Mostly sunny morning. The chance of fog this morning, mainly inland. Medium (60%) chance of showers during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 19-30

YAMBA: 21-28

MACLEAN: 21-29

COPMANHURST: 20-31

WOOLI: 21-29

BARYULGIL: 20-31

NYMBOIDA: 19-30

FUNERAL NOTICES

Peter John Robson

Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 10am.



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Trying to find a place to live in the Clarence Valley has become an impossible task with some residents already facing homelessness. Read more in Jenna Thompson's week-long look at the crisis in the Clarence

A Lawrence man was given a roof over his head when he fell on hard times, and less than a week later violently assaulted his elderly friend, a court has heard. Read more

After he was discovered in breach of an AVO, a 31-year-old Palmers Channel man attempted to grab hold of a police officer's firearm while he was being arrested, a court has heard. Read more

The opening of the revamped Grafton Regional Gallery is almost upon us, and some very lucky corporate members of the Friends of the Gallery were treated to an exclusive tour with gallery director Niomi Sands and architect Warren Steele on Saturday, February 27. Read more

SPORTon this day history aut

Daine Laurie has grabbed an early season opportunity at his new club with both hands scoring a double in a preseason trial for Wests Tigers. Read more

ON THIS DAY

Long-distance communication speeds up with the unveiling of a semaphore machine in Paris

US Congress bans the slave trade within the US, effective January 1, 1808

Philadelphia center Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points, most ever by an NBA player in a single game, during Warriors' 169-147 win over NY Knicks in Hershey

U.S. invasion of Afghanistan: US conventional forces first deployed as part of Operation Anaconda

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

MONDAY LOTTO

Draw No: 4065

Winning numbers: 11, 10, 45, 44, 21, 20

Supps: 5, 24

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $7,725.40

Division 3: $442.80

Division 4: $25.55

Division 5: $14.00

Division 6: $10.45