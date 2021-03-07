Daily Catch-Up: March 22, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain. Heavy falls possible. The chance of a thunderstorm near the Queensland border. Winds easterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

GRAFTON: 18-21

YAMBA: 20-22

MACLEAN: 19-21

WOOLI: 20-21

COPMANHURST: 20-21

BARYULGIL: 20-21

NYMBOIDA: 19-20

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

Daily Examiner My First Year promo: It's that time of year again as The Daily Examiner gets ready to showcase every new kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley. Subscribe now to get all the amazing content!

FUNERAL NOTICES

Doris Steilberg

Passed away March 10. A service to farewell Doris will be held at Christ Church Cathedral Friday March 26 commencing at 11am.

Arnold Joseph Morrissey

Passed away March 17, 2021, aged 76 years. A private family service will take place at Arnold's family's request.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Dramatic photos show the extent of Friday's truck crash which left a Rural Fire Service truck in a crumpled mess. Read more

Within the first five minutes of the official reopening of the Grafton Regional Gallery, it was clear that it was to be a celebration of all types of art from the Clarence Valley. Read more

The COVID-19 vaccination program on the Mid North Coast will be delayed due to extreme weather.

ON THIS DAY

1765 Stamp Act passed; 1st direct British tax on American colonists, organized by Prime Minister George Grenville

1965 US confirms its troops used chemical warfare against the Vietcong

2018 US President Donald Trump imposes $60 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Set For Life

Draw No: 2054

Winning numbers: 2, 32, 14, 35, 25, 3, 11

Supps: 17, 19

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $561.60

Division 4: $93.40

Division 5: $27.50

Division 6: $17.70

Division 7: $9.60

Division 8: $7.80

This week's Cover Image winner