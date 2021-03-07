Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Clarence River from the Ulmarra Hotel. Photo: Toneille Burley
The Clarence River from the Ulmarra Hotel. Photo: Toneille Burley Toneille Burley
News

Daily Catch-Up: March 22, 2021

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Mar 2021 5:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain. Heavy falls possible. The chance of a thunderstorm near the Queensland border. Winds easterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 18-21
  • YAMBA: 20-22
  • MACLEAN: 19-21
  • WOOLI: 20-21
  • COPMANHURST: 20-21
  • BARYULGIL: 20-21
  • NYMBOIDA: 19-20
Daily Telegraph SignUp

 

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Doris Steilberg
Passed away March 10. A service to farewell Doris will be held at Christ Church Cathedral Friday March 26 commencing at 11am.

Arnold Joseph Morrissey
Passed away March 17, 2021, aged 76 years. A private family service will take place at Arnold's family's request.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Dramatic photos show the extent of Friday's truck crash which left a Rural Fire Service truck in a crumpled mess. Read more

Within the first five minutes of the official reopening of the Grafton Regional Gallery, it was clear that it was to be a celebration of all types of art from the Clarence Valley. Read more

The COVID-19 vaccination program on the Mid North Coast will be delayed due to extreme weather.

DEX Digital Signup

 

ON THIS DAY

1765 Stamp Act passed; 1st direct British tax on American colonists, organized by Prime Minister George Grenville

1965 US confirms its troops used chemical warfare against the Vietcong

2018 US President Donald Trump imposes $60 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Set For Life

Draw No: 2054

Winning numbers: 2, 32, 14, 35, 25, 3, 11

Supps: 17, 19

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $561.60

Division 4: $93.40

Division 5: $27.50

Division 6: $17.70

Division 7: $9.60

Division 8: $7.80

 

This week's Cover Image winner

This stunning view of the Clarence River from the Ulmarra Hotel from Toneille Burley was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week
This stunning view of the Clarence River from the Ulmarra Hotel from Toneille Burley was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week
clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wild weather will delay COVID jab on Mid North Coast

        Premium Content Wild weather will delay COVID jab on Mid North Coast

        News The COVID-19 vaccination program on the Mid North Coast will be delayed due to extreme weather.

        MAX CRUS: Popping PPE on the Prime Minister

        Premium Content MAX CRUS: Popping PPE on the Prime Minister

        News Our resident wine connoisseur pens a day in the life of Scott Morrison getting his...

        Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping You love your local but don’t miss out on even more

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: ‘The boss may come today’

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: ‘The boss may come today’

        News With Jesus’ second coming on the cards, what to do while you wait?