Daily Catch-Up: March 23, 2021

Jenna Thompson
by
23rd Mar 2021 7:00 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain. Rain and showers heavy at times. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north during this afternoon and evening. Winds northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning northerly in the afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

  • GRAFTON: 19-23
  • YAMBA: 21-23
  • MACLEAN: 19-22
  • WOOLI: 19-23
  • COPMANHURST: 18-22
  • BARYULGIL: 19-25
  • NYMBOIDA: 17-21
MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Olga Jean O'Meally
Late of Dougherty Villa, formerly of South Grafton. Passed away March 21, 2021, aged 93 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Olga's funeral service, to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Thursday, March 25 at 1pm. 

Joan Beatrice Searle (nee Towner)
Formerly of Esk Island, Late of Blaxlands Creek. Passed away peacefully March 21, 2021 aged 99 years. A service to farewell Joan will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, March 29 at 1pm.

Doris Steilberg
Passed away March 10. A service to farewell Doris will be held at Christ Church Cathedral Friday March 26 commencing at 11am.

Arnold Joseph Morrissey
Passed away March 17, 2021, aged 76 years. A private family service will take place at Arnold's family's request.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A Palmers Island man who launched into a foul-mouthed tirade at a McDonald's employee, then harassed her by doing laps of the restaurant on a motorbike, has faced court. Read more    

In addition to existing flood warnings across the region, a deepening low pressure trough over western NSW has the potential to cause minor to major flooding across the region. Read more

Tow truck driver tells of towing multiple cars from damage on new Pacific Highway, as other roads are closed or damaged from rain. Read more

Images show huge volumes of water flowing downstream along swollen Clarence and Mann rivers as areas cop deluge of overnight rain. See the photos

ON THIS DAY

1775 Patrick Henry proclaims "Give me liberty or give me death" in speech in favour of Virginian troops joining US Revolutionary war.  

1933 Enabling Act: German Reichstag grants Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.  

1945 Battle of Okinawa: US Navy ships bomb the Japanese island of Okinawa in preparation for the Allied invasion; it would become the largest battle of the Pacific War in World War II.

2019 Syrian Democratic Forces announce that the last Islamic State territory has been retaken raising flags in Baghuz, Syria and ending the five-year Islamic State "caliphate".

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Monday Lotto

Draw No: 4062

Winning numbers: 8, 18, 42, 6, 24, 21

Supps: 23, 37

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $9,875.50

Division 3: $759.40

Division 4: $44.90

Division 5: $28.90

Division 6: $23.90

 

This week's Cover Image winner

This stunning view of the Clarence River from the Ulmarra Hotel from Toneille Burley was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week
