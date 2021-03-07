Daily Catch-Up: March 23, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain. Rain and showers heavy at times. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north during this afternoon and evening. Winds northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning northerly in the afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

GRAFTON: 19-23

YAMBA: 21-23

MACLEAN: 19-22

WOOLI: 19-23

COPMANHURST: 18-22

BARYULGIL: 19-25

NYMBOIDA: 17-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Olga Jean O'Meally

Late of Dougherty Villa, formerly of South Grafton. Passed away March 21, 2021, aged 93 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Olga's funeral service, to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Thursday, March 25 at 1pm.

Joan Beatrice Searle (nee Towner)

Formerly of Esk Island, Late of Blaxlands Creek. Passed away peacefully March 21, 2021 aged 99 years. A service to farewell Joan will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, March 29 at 1pm.

Doris Steilberg

Passed away March 10. A service to farewell Doris will be held at Christ Church Cathedral Friday March 26 commencing at 11am.

Arnold Joseph Morrissey

Passed away March 17, 2021, aged 76 years. A private family service will take place at Arnold's family's request.

ON THIS DAY

1775 Patrick Henry proclaims "Give me liberty or give me death" in speech in favour of Virginian troops joining US Revolutionary war.

1933 Enabling Act: German Reichstag grants Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

1945 Battle of Okinawa: US Navy ships bomb the Japanese island of Okinawa in preparation for the Allied invasion; it would become the largest battle of the Pacific War in World War II.

2019 Syrian Democratic Forces announce that the last Islamic State territory has been retaken raising flags in Baghuz, Syria and ending the five-year Islamic State "caliphate".

Monday Lotto

Draw No: 4062

Winning numbers: 8, 18, 42, 6, 24, 21

Supps: 23, 37

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $9,875.50

Division 3: $759.40

Division 4: $44.90

Division 5: $28.90

Division 6: $23.90

