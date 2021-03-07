Daily Catch-Up: March 24, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the S early this morning. Light winds becoming W 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

GRAFTON: 15-32

YAMBA: 18-29

MACLEAN: 17-31

WOOLI: 17-28

COPMANHURST: 14-31

BARYULGIL: 16-29

NYMBOIDA: 13-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Janice 'Jan' Isobella Moss (nee Roder)

Formerly of Bligh Street, South Grafton, late of Clarence Gardens, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 20, 2021, aged 83 years. Family and friends invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton on Thursday, March 25 commencing at 10am followed by a private cremation.

Nathan Jon Barrett

Late of Gulmarrad. Passed away tragically on March 15, 2021 aged 24 years. A service to farewell Nathan will be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean on Saturday, March 27 commencing at 2pm.

Regena Murphy

Gone too soon on March 15, 2021. A private ceremony with covid restrictions in place will be held at Riverview Pullen Chapel on March 26, 2021. The family thank you for your thoughts at this difficult time.

Olga Jean O'Meally

Late of Dougherty Villa, formerly of South Grafton. Passed away March 21, 2021, aged 93 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Olga's funeral service, to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Thursday, March 25 at 1pm.

Joan Beatrice Searle (nee Towner)

Formerly of Esk Island, Late of Blaxlands Creek. Passed away peacefully March 21, 2021 aged 99 years. A service to farewell Joan will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean, on Monday, March 29 at 1pm.

Doris Steilberg

Passed away March 10. A service to farewell Doris will be held at Christ Church Cathedral Friday March 26 commencing at 11am.

Arnold Joseph Morrissey

Passed away March 17, 2021, aged 76 years. A private family service will take place at Arnold's family's request.

SPORT

Fine weather is predicted for the North Coast from today through to the weekend, giving cricketers hope of grand final action taking place across the region. More details here

ON THIS DAY

1837 Canada gives its black citizens the right to vote.

1882 German scientist Robert Koch discovers and describes the tubercle bacillus which causes tuberculosis (Mycobacterium tuberculosis), and establishes germ theory.

1976 Argentine president Isabel Martínez de Perón is deposed in a military coup.

2018 Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft is caught on camera rubbing the match ball with yellow sandpaper during the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town, resulting in the infamous ball tampering scandal.

2020 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders a 21-day lockdown for the world's second most populous country of 1.3 billion people to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe announces postponement of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until summer of 2021 because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 Elton John turns 74.

Oz Lotto

Draw No: 1414

Winning numbers: 9, 1, 26, 34, 40, 29, 4

Supps: 45, 5

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $44,905.80

Division 3: $4,267.05

Division 4: $434.90

Division 5: $$51.70

Division 6: $25.60

Division 7: $15.70

