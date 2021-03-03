Daily Catch-Up: March 3, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Cloudy. Patchy fog near the Queensland border early this morning. High chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 17-24

YAMBA: 19-24

MACLEAN: 18-24

COPMANHURST: 17-23

WOOLI: 18-23

BARYULGIL: 18-24

NYMBOIDA: 16-22

FUNERAL NOTICES

Gweneth May 'Gwen' Mulherin

Late of Grafton. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at the Grafton District Services Club Auditorium, 105 Mary St, Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 1pm.

Peter John Robson

Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 10am.



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Excitement is building for this year's Jacaranda Festival after its COVID-enforced lay-off in 2020, with the release of their preliminary program for 2021, including illuminated jacarandas in See Park and the return of South Grafton Carnival Capers. Find out more here

The Pfizer vaccine is being rolled out into regional hubs including one based at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, and NSW Health has announced that each hub will supply vaccines to satellite locations. Find out where your closest satellite hub is here

Trying to find a place to live in the Clarence Valley has become an impossible task with some residents already facing homelessness. Read more in Jenna Thompson's week-long look at the crisis in the Clarence

ON THIS DAY

1820 After months of bitter debate, U.S. Congress passes the Missouri Compromise, a bill that temporarily resolves the first serious political clash between slavery and antislavery interests in U.S. history.

1863 During the Civil War, the U.S. Congress passes a conscription act that produces the first wartime draft of U.S. citizens in American history.

1939 Mahatma Gandhi begins a fast in Mumbai to protest against autocratic rule in India.

1945 Finland, under increasing pressure from both the United States and the Soviet Union, finally declares war on its former partner, Germany.

1991 Los Angeles police officers severely beat motorist Rodney King, the beating is famously captured on amateur video and later leads to riots when the police officers are acquitted.

1999 Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky appears on national television to explain her affair with President Bill Clinton.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

OZ LOTTO

Draw No: 1411

Winning numbers: 12, 33, 3, 14, 42, 17, 44

Supps: 18, 38

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $97,181.15

Division 3: $4,919.95

Division 4: $366.20

Division 5: $49.20

Division 6: $25.60

Division 7: $16.70