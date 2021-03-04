Daily Catch-Up: March 4, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers during the morning and afternoon. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid 20s.

GRAFTON: 18-26

YAMBA: 20-25

MACLEAN: 18-23

COPMANHURST: 18-26

WOOLI: 20-23

BARYULGIL: 18-23

NYMBOIDA: 16-21

FUNERAL NOTICES

Gweneth May 'Gwen' Mulherin

Late of Grafton. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at the Grafton District Services Club Auditorium, 105 Mary St, Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 1pm.

Peter John Robson

Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 10am.



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The extraordinary downpour in the Upper Corindi area last week is estimated to be between a 1-in-500 and 1-in-1000 year event. The downpour on the night of Wednesday February 24 triggered flash flooding likened to a tsunami and contributed to a devastating train derailment at Nana Glen. Read more here.

Trying to find a place to live in the Clarence Valley has become an impossible task with some residents already facing homelessness. Read more in Jenna Thompson's week-long look at the crisis in the Clarence

ON THIS DAY

1804 Castle Hill Rebellion: Irish convicts rebel against British colonial authority in the Colony of NSW.

1882 Britain's first electric trams run in east London.

1966 In an interview in the London Evening Standard, The Beatles' John Lennon declares that the band is "more popular than Jesus now".

1980 Nationalist leader Robert Mugabe wins a sweeping election victory to become Zimbabwe's first black prime minister.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Wednesday Lotto

Draw No: 4057

Winning numbers: 24, 42, 7, 40, 36, 25

Supps: 44, 15

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $6731.75

Division 3: $500.85

Division 4: $27.05

Division 5: $16.10

Division 6: $14.50