Daily Catch-Up: March 5, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Sunny day. The chance of fog in the N early this morning. Slight chance of a shower later tonight. Light winds becoming NE/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then tending S/SE 15 to 25 km/h in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 14-31

YAMBA: 17-28

MACLEAN: 16-30

WOOLI: 17-28

COPMANHURST: 14-31

BARYULGIL: 17-32

NYMBOIDA: 13-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rita Clarice Barling

Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

Gweneth May 'Gwen' Mulherin

Late of Grafton. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at the Grafton District Services Club Auditorium, 105 Mary St, Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 1pm.

Peter John Robson

Late of The Whiddon Group, Grafton. Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 aged 83 years. A funeral service will be held for Peter at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Friday, March 5 at 10am.

Steve Ward's amazing sunrise photo at Yamba Marina was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week. Steve Ward

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Clarence Valley Council has pledged to increase warning signage in the Brooms Head Road area following the death of an adult male coastal emu at Tailem Drive. Read more

Yamba man Ethan Wright will remain behind bars after his bail application was rejected at Grafton Local Court. The 22-year-old is accused of a violent stabbing during a wild brawl late last year. Read more

Trying to find a place to live in the Clarence Valley has become an impossible task with some residents already facing homelessness. Read more in Jenna Thompson's week-long look at the crisis in the Clarence

SPORT

Para athlete Mitch Christiansen continues to soar to new heights, setting new personal bests in all three of his track and field disciplines at various meets in 2021. He has been named the Grafton Shopping Senior Sportsperson of the Month. Read more

All that glitters is gold for rower Nadia Smith, who has won seven state-level gold medals this season. She is the Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Sportsperson of the Month.

* Like the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page to stay up to date with all the Sportsperson of the Month winners throughout the year and the gala dinner event to be held in November (event details released closer to the date).

The Grafton High School student has won the women's under-16 single scull title at the Queensland Rowing Championships (Jan 22-24) and NSW CHS Rowing Championships (Feb 12).

ON THIS DAY

1624 Class-based legislation is passed in the colony of Virginia, exempting the upper class from punishment by whipping.

1918 The Soviets move the capital of Russia from Petrograd (St Petersburg) to Moscow.

1933 Hitler and Nationalist allies win the Reichstag majority. It will be the last free election in Germany until after World War II.

1946 In Fulton, Missouri, Winston Churchill tells a crowd that "an iron curtain has descended on the Continent [of Europe]".

1960 Guerrillero Heroico, the iconic photo of Che Guevara which some have called the most famous photograph in the world, was taken at a funeral for workers killed in an explosion in a Cuban port that Fidel Castro's revolutionary government blamed on the Americans.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Powerball

Draw No: 1294

Winning numbers: 6, 7, 22, 33, 18, 28, 1

Supps: 4

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $211,017.60

Division 3: $4,866.25

Division 4: $465.20

Division 5: $165.80

Division 6: $72.10

Division 7: $42.95

Division 8: $17.95

Division 9: $10.90