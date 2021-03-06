Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Daily Catch-Up: March 6, 2021

Adam Hourigan
by
6th Mar 2021 8:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. The chance of fog near the Queensland border early this morning. High (70%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm near the Queensland border during this afternoon and early evening. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

  • GRAFTON:19-26
  • YAMBA: 20-25
  • MACLEAN: 19-25
  • WOOLI: 18-25
  • COPMANHURST: 17-26
  • BARYULGIL: 18-26
  • NYMBOIDA: 17-25

 

Daily Telegraph SignUp

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rita Clarice Barling
Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A Junction Hill man has avoided a stint behind bars after he was convicted of leading police on two high-speed pursuits in the space of two months. Read more

It is one of only four in the state, and now Grafton Fire Station will get a hand at fighting fires from their eyes in the sky. Read more

There is good news for parents with restrictions in schools set to be eased back as the COVID situation continues to abate in New South Wales. Read more

DEX Digital Signup

 

ON THIS DAY

1857 Dred Scott Decision: US Supreme Court rules Africans cannot be US citizens

1869 Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table of the elements to the Russian Chemical Society

1899 "Aspirin" (acetylsalicylic acid) patented by Felix Hoffmann at German company Bayer

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Set For Life

Draw No: 2038

Winning numbers: 18, 33, 2, 37, 30, 32, 15

Supps: 26, 29

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $689.05

Division 4: $153.40

Division 5: $31.10

Division 6: $21.45

Division 7: $10.70

Division 8: $9.35

This week's Cover Image winner

Steve Ward's amazing sunrise photo at Yamba Marina was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.
Steve Ward's amazing sunrise photo at Yamba Marina was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week. Steve Ward
clarence weather daily catchup funeral notices
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TERRIFYING: Dashcam vision shows highway crash

        Premium Content TERRIFYING: Dashcam vision shows highway crash

        News Shocking Maclean dashcam footage shows moments before crash on new Pacific Highway

        VALE: Unforgettable business, racing stalwart farewelled

        Premium Content VALE: Unforgettable business, racing stalwart farewelled

        News He was renowned for an astute memory and his help for the community. Read his...

        COVID SCHOOL RULES: Find out what’s changed

        Premium Content COVID SCHOOL RULES: Find out what’s changed

        Education From Monday, parents and schools across NSW will have a new set of coronavirus...

        Broken bones and maggots: Nan’s horror death in aged care

        Premium Content Broken bones and maggots: Nan’s horror death in aged care

        News She died with maggot-infested bed sores from negligent nursing home