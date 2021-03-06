Daily Catch-Up: March 6, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. The chance of fog near the Queensland border early this morning. High (70%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm near the Queensland border during this afternoon and early evening. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

GRAFTON:19-26

YAMBA: 20-25

MACLEAN: 19-25

WOOLI: 18-25

COPMANHURST: 17-26

BARYULGIL: 18-26

NYMBOIDA: 17-25

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rita Clarice Barling

Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

A Junction Hill man has avoided a stint behind bars after he was convicted of leading police on two high-speed pursuits in the space of two months.

It is one of only four in the state, and now Grafton Fire Station will get a hand at fighting fires from their eyes in the sky.

There is good news for parents with restrictions in schools set to be eased back as the COVID situation continues to abate in New South Wales.

ON THIS DAY

Dred Scott Decision: US Supreme Court rules Africans cannot be US citizens

Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table of the elements to the Russian Chemical Society

"Aspirin" (acetylsalicylic acid) patented by Felix Hoffmann at German company Bayer

Set For Life

Draw No: 2038

Winning numbers: 18, 33, 2, 37, 30, 32, 15

Supps: 26, 29

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $5,000 a month for a year

Division 3: $689.05

Division 4: $153.40

Division 5: $31.10

Division 6: $21.45

Division 7: $10.70

Division 8: $9.35

