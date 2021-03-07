Daily Catch-Up: March 7, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. The chance of fog inland early this morning. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

GRAFTON:19-27

YAMBA: 20-25

MACLEAN: 19-24

WOOLI: 20-23

COPMANHURST: 19-27

BARYULGIL: 18-25

NYMBOIDA: 17-24

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rita Clarice Barling

Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

It is one of only four in the state, and now Grafton Fire Station will get a hand at fighting fires from their eyes in the sky. More here.

There is good news for parents with restrictions in schools set to be eased back as the COVID situation continues to abate in NSW. From Monday, parents will be allowed back onto school grounds, dancing activities to proceed and singing groups to recommence in a COVID-safe way. More here.

A company that is emerging as a significant player in the mining industry has come on board to advance the gold and silver mine at Drake, west of Casino. More here.

ON THIS DAY

1876 Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1965 Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.

1989 Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a fight over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.

2009 The Real Irish Republican Army kills two British soldiers and injures two other soldiers and two civilians at Massereene Barracks, the first British military deaths in Northern Ireland since the end of The Troubles.

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Saturday Lotto

Draw No: 4135

Winning numbers: 42, 26, 32, 16, 39, 11

Supps: 30, 6

Division 1: $1,156,990.80

Division 2: $7,971.35

Division 3: $889.65

Division 4: $27.10

Division 5: $16

Division 6: $8.75

This week's Cover Image winner