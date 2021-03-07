Menu
Daily Catch-Up: March 7, 2021

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Mar 2021 9:15 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. The chance of fog inland early this morning. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

  • GRAFTON:19-27
  • YAMBA: 20-25
  • MACLEAN: 19-24
  • WOOLI: 20-23
  • COPMANHURST: 19-27
  • BARYULGIL: 18-25
  • NYMBOIDA: 17-24

 

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rita Clarice Barling
Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

It is one of only four in the state, and now Grafton Fire Station will get a hand at fighting fires from their eyes in the sky. More here.

There is good news for parents with restrictions in schools set to be eased back as the COVID situation continues to abate in NSW. From Monday, parents will be allowed back onto school grounds, dancing activities to proceed and singing groups to recommence in a COVID-safe way. More here.

A company that is emerging as a significant player in the mining industry has come on board to advance the gold and silver mine at Drake, west of Casino. More here.

 

ON THIS DAY

1876 Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1965 Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.

1989 Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a fight over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.

2009 The Real Irish Republican Army kills two British soldiers and injures two other soldiers and two civilians at Massereene Barracks, the first British military deaths in Northern Ireland since the end of The Troubles.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Saturday Lotto

Draw No: 4135

Winning numbers: 42, 26, 32, 16, 39, 11

Supps: 30, 6

Division 1: $1,156,990.80

Division 2: $7,971.35

Division 3: $889.65

Division 4: $27.10

Division 5: $16

Division 6: $8.75

 

This week's Cover Image winner

Steve Ward's amazing sunrise photo at Yamba Marina was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.
Steve Ward
