Daily Catch-Up: March 8, 2021
WEATHER
Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds N 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the early afternoon then becoming N/NE 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.
- GRAFTON:19-30
- YAMBA: 21-28
- MACLEAN: 21-29
- WOOLI: 21-29
- COPMANHURST: 19-29
- BARYULGIL: 20-28
- NYMBOIDA: 17-28
MY FIRST YEAR!!
Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.
Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:
FUNERAL NOTICES
Rita Clarice Barling
Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Corindi farmer Peter Bahtti lost his $1.5m raspberry farm after 300mm of rain in 90 minutes produced what he described as a tsunami which swept through his property. Watch video and read more here
Assistance through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements is now available for residents of Corindi following a severe storm which inundated properties and caused widespread damage. Read more
There is good news for parents with restrictions in schools set to be eased back as the COVID situation continues to abate in NSW. From Monday, parents will be allowed back onto school grounds, dancing activities to proceed and singing groups to recommence in a COVID-safe way. More here
The Daily Examiner's resident political satirist MAX CRUS lifts the skirt - sorry veil - on the toxic culture of Parliament House and its direct link to private school education. Read it here
SPORT
Photos from around the grounds as Clarence cricket competitions prepare for their respective finals series. Check it out here
ON THIS DAY
1817 The New York Stock Exchange is founded.
1876 Alexander Graham Bell received a patent for the telephone.
1965 State troopers used nightsticks and tear gas to attack American civil rights activists as they crossed a bridge in Selma, Alabama, during their attempted march to the state capitol in Montgomery.
1971 Joe Frazier ends Muhammad Ali's 31-fight winning streak at Madison Square Garden, New York City; retains heavyweight boxing title by unanimous points decision over 15 rounds in the "Fight of the Century".
2010 Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Academy Award for best director, for The Hurt Locker.
2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 people loses contact and disappears, prompting the most expensive search effort in history and one of the most enduring aviation mysteries.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Saturday Lotto
Draw No: 4135
Winning numbers: 42, 26, 32, 16, 39, 11
Supps: 30, 6
Division 1: $1,156,990.80
Division 2: $7,971.35
Division 3: $889.65
Division 4: $27.10
Division 5: $16
Division 6: $8.75
