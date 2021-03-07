Menu
Sunrise at Yamba Marina.
Sunrise at Yamba Marina. Steve Ward
News

Daily Catch-Up: March 8, 2021

Bill North
by
8th Mar 2021 8:45 AM
WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds N 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the early afternoon then becoming N/NE 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

  • GRAFTON:19-30
  • YAMBA: 21-28
  • MACLEAN: 21-29
  • WOOLI: 21-29
  • COPMANHURST: 19-29
  • BARYULGIL: 20-28
  • NYMBOIDA: 17-28

 

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

FUNERAL NOTICES

Rita Clarice Barling
Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Corindi farmer Peter Bahtti lost his $1.5m raspberry farm after 300mm of rain in 90 minutes produced what he described as a tsunami which swept through his property. Watch video and read more here

Assistance through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements is now available for residents of Corindi following a severe storm which inundated properties and caused widespread damage. Read more

There is good news for parents with restrictions in schools set to be eased back as the COVID situation continues to abate in NSW. From Monday, parents will be allowed back onto school grounds, dancing activities to proceed and singing groups to recommence in a COVID-safe way. More here

The Daily Examiner's resident political satirist MAX CRUS lifts the skirt - sorry veil - on the toxic culture of Parliament House and its direct link to private school education. Read it here

SPORT

Photos from around the grounds as Clarence cricket competitions prepare for their respective finals series. Check it out here

ON THIS DAY

1817 The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

1876 Alexander Graham Bell received a patent for the telephone.

1965 State troopers used nightsticks and tear gas to attack American civil rights activists as they crossed a bridge in Selma, Alabama, during their attempted march to the state capitol in Montgomery.

1971 Joe Frazier ends Muhammad Ali's 31-fight winning streak at Madison Square Garden, New York City; retains heavyweight boxing title by unanimous points decision over 15 rounds in the "Fight of the Century".

2010  Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Academy Award for best director, for The Hurt Locker.

2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 people loses contact and disappears, prompting the most expensive search effort in history and one of the most enduring aviation mysteries.

 

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

 

Saturday Lotto

Draw No: 4135

Winning numbers: 42, 26, 32, 16, 39, 11

Supps: 30, 6

Division 1: $1,156,990.80

Division 2: $7,971.35

Division 3: $889.65

Division 4: $27.10

Division 5: $16

Division 6: $8.75

 

This week's Cover Image winner

Steve Ward's amazing sunrise photo at Yamba Marina was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week.
Steve Ward's amazing sunrise photo at Yamba Marina was voted this week's winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition. Post your favourite photos depicting life in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page every Monday from 5pm. The photo with the most likes will become our Cover Image and Daily Catch-Up image for the next week. Steve Ward
