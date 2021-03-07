Daily Catch-Up: March 9, 2021

WEATHER

Forecast: Partly cloudy. The chance of fog in the south early this morning. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON:18-32

YAMBA: 19-30

MACLEAN: 19-31

WOOLI: 20-31

COPMANHURST: 19-33

BARYULGIL: 20-32

NYMBOIDA: 19-32

MY FIRST YEAR!!

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner for our My First Year feature on Monday, March 29, when we publish the bright smiles of every kindergarten class in the Clarence Valley.

Award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan has been been visiting each school in the area to show off your school starter. Here's a sneak peek:

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dorren Eva Mutze

Aged 91 years. 14/3/1929-30/4/2020. Due to the recent ease of the COVID restrictions, family and friends are now welcome to attend a Memorial Service for Doreen to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel on Friday March 12 commencing at 11am.

Rita Clarice Barling

Formerly of Grafton, late of Ballina, passed away on March 1, 2021 aged 98 years. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton on Wednesday, March 10 at 1pm. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

Daniel James Taylor

Passed away on March 2 aged 48 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St Grafton on Friday March 12 commencing at 10am.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

When 300mm of rain fell overnight in Upper Corindi causing mass flooding and destruction, the image that greeted residents in the morning was of a truckie clinging to the side of his rig near submerged in the raging torrents. For Craig Smith and his offsider Darren, they never saw it coming. Read more

Maclean High student Paris Brailsford is ready to join the NSW Government's Regional Youth Taskforce, and fight for youth voices to be heard on mental health, environmental issues, and the elevation of their voice in governance and policy. Read more

It's been building for the last six months, and now it's time for the Grafton Regional Gallery to return to the people of the Clarence Valley and beyond. Read more

CRJC operating officer Michael Beattie said the club's Horse of the Year awards was a well-supported affair by all involved in the local racing scene after the difficult season. Read more

ON THIS DAY

Martin Luther begins preaching his "Invocavit Sermons" in the German city of Wittenberg, reminding citizens to trust God's word rather than violence and thus helping bring to a close the revolutionary stage of the Reformation

Russian Bolshevik Party becomes the Communist Party

Soviet flight Sputnik 9 carries and returns from orbit a dog named Chernushka (Blackie), frogs and a guinea pig

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Monday Lotto

Draw No: 4058

Winning numbers: 9, 27, 6, 43, 21, 19

Supps: 24, 10

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $11,956.45

Division 3: $424.40

Division 4: $21.45

Division 5: $12.95

Division 6: $10.55

