Daily Catch-up: November 10, 2020

WEATHER

Partly cloudy. The chance of fog inland early this morning. Slight chance of a shower along the coastal fringe this morning. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

GRAFTON: 12-27

YAMBA: 14-22

MACLEAN: 13-24

COPMANHURST: 12-26

WOOLI: 15-22

BARYULGIL: 13-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stella Randall

Late of Whiddon Group, Maclean. Formerly of Hillcrest Community. Sadly passed away on October 30, 2020. Aged 82 years. A funeral service will be held at the Baptist Church, Scullin St, Townsend on Friday, November 13 at 11am. A burial service will follow at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend.

Stanley Turner

Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, aged 88 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stanley's graveside funeral service to be held at Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton on Tuesday, November 10 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1791 The whaling industry in Australia, in which whales in Australian waters would be nearly hunted to extinction, begins.

1940 Walt Disney begins serving as an informer for the Los Angeles office of the FBI; his job is to report back information on Hollywood subversives.

1969 "Sesame Street" premieres on PBS TV.

1989 Germans begin demolishing the Berlin Wall.

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4024

Winning numbers: 20, 4, 7, 45, 11, 37

Supps: 41, 28

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $7,331.10

Division 3: $640.75

Division 4: $34.80

Division 5: $22.25

Division 6: $21.00

