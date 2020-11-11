Daily Catch-up: November 11, 2020

WEATHER

Mostly sunny. The chance of fog early this morning, mainly inland. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 13-29

YAMBA: 16-23

MACLEAN: 14-26

COPMANHURST: 13-29

WOOLI: 16-24

BARYULGIL: 14-30

FUNERAL NOTICES

Enid Beatrice Fraser

Late of Iluka, passed away peacefully at Maclean District Hospital on November 2, 2020 aged 87 years. According to Enid's wishes, no service was held.

Barry Bartley

Formerly of Parramatta and South Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away on November 8, 2020 aged 70 years. The funeral service will be held in Yamba on Monday, November 16. Please contact Riverview Funerals on 66469335 for more information.

Kathleen Ellen Coulter

Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 aged 86 years. A funeral service to farewell Kathleen will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Maclean on Tuesday, November 17 starting at 9.30am.

Errol Anthony "Bill" Costello

Late of Whiddon Group Grafton, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 aged 98 years. A private service and cremation have been held.

Carol Ann Lollback

Late of Brooms Head, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2020 aged 56 years. A funeral service to farewell Carol will be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St Maclean today, November 11 at 10am.

Brian John Cormick

Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside service to be held at Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery Townsend on Thursday, November 12 at 10.30am.

Colin John Murphy

Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrard. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.

Stella Randall

Late of Whiddon Group, Maclean. Formerly of Hillcrest Community. Sadly passed away on October 30, 2020. Aged 82 years. A funeral service will be held at the Baptist Church, Scullin St, Townsend on Friday, November 13 at 11am. A burial service will follow at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend.

ON THIS DAY

1860 Explorers Burke and Wills first reach Cooper Creek on their expedition to cross Australia from south to north.

1880 Bushranger Ned Kelly is hanged in Melbourne.

1958 Victoria becomes the first Australian state to give official recognition to a floral emblem.

1975 Australia's Governor-General, Sir John Kerr, dismisses Gough Whitlam as Prime Minister.

OZ Lotto

Draw: 1395

Winning numbers: 20, 32, 19, 5, 24, 38, 8

Supps: 25, 34

Division 1: Jackpots to draw 1396

Division 2: $30,044.20

Division 3: $4,721.80

Division 4: $371.65

Division 5: $49.70

Division 6: $24.55

Division 7: $15.90

