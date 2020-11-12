Daily Catch-up: November 12, 2020

WEATHER

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming N/NE 20 to 30km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures 27 to 32.

GRAFTON: 14-31

YAMBA: 17-26

MACLEAN: 16-26

COPMANHURST: 14-31

WOOLI: 17-24

BARYULGIL: 15-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bruce Desmond Lindenberg

Late of Iluka, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 aged 80 years. A funeral service to farewell Bruce will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Charles St Iluka, Tuesday November 17 at 2pm.

David Irvine Warburton

Late of Maclean, passed away peacefully November 3, 2020 at Maclean Hospital aged 78 years. A service in memory and celebration of David's life has been held.

Enid Beatrice Fraser

Late of Iluka, passed away peacefully at Maclean District Hospital on November 2, 2020 aged 87 years. According to Enid's wishes, no service was held.

Barry Bartley

Formerly of Parramatta and South Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away on November 8, 2020 aged 70 years. The funeral service will be held in Yamba on Monday, November 16. Please contact Riverview Funerals on 66469335 for more information.

Kathleen Ellen Coulter

Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 aged 86 years. A funeral service to farewell Kathleen will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Maclean on Tuesday, November 17 starting at 9.30am.

Errol Anthony "Bill" Costello

Late of Whiddon Group Grafton, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 aged 98 years. A private service and cremation have been held.

Brian John Cormick

Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 aged 89 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside service to be held at Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery Townsend on Thursday, November 12 at 10.30am.

Colin John Murphy

Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrard. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.

Stella Randall

Late of Whiddon Group, Maclean. Formerly of Hillcrest Community. Sadly passed away on October 30, 2020. Aged 82 years. A funeral service will be held at the Baptist Church, Scullin St, Townsend on Friday, November 13 at 11am. A burial service will follow at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend.

ON THIS DAY

1894 Australian inventor Lawrence Hargrave demonstrates that it is possible for man to fly.

1912 The bodies of Captain Robert Falcon Scott and his exploration companions are found in Antarctica.

1943 The last of the World War II Japanese bombings raids against Australia occurs.

1980 Saturn's rings are photographed in high resolution for the first time.

Wednesday Gold Lotto

Draw: 4025

Winning numbers: 4, 25, 30, 20, 14, 45

Supps: 5, 42

Division 1: $1,000,000

Division 2: $6,826.10

Division 3: $402.45

Division 4: $23.75

Division 5: $13.45

Division 6: $13.35

SURFERS on the Mid North Coast are in luck this November with the last minute addition of a major surfing tournament. Read more.