Daily Catch-up: November 13, 2020
WEATHER
Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming N/NE 20 to 30km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures 27 to 32.
- GRAFTON: 18-30
- YAMBA: 20-27
- MACLEAN: 20-27
- COPMANHURST: 18-31
- WOOLI: 17-28
- BARYULGIL: 16-31
FUNERAL NOTICES
Bruce Desmond Lindenberg
Late of Iluka, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 aged 80 years. A funeral service to farewell Bruce will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Charles St Iluka, Tuesday November 17 at 2pm.
Barry Bartley
Formerly of Parramatta and South Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away on November 8, 2020 aged 70 years. The funeral service will be held in Yamba on Monday, November 16. Please contact Riverview Funerals on 66469335 for more information.
Kathleen Ellen Coulter
Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 aged 86 years. A funeral service to farewell Kathleen will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Maclean on Tuesday, November 17 starting at 9.30am.
Colin John Murphy
Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrard. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.
Stella Randall
Late of Whiddon Group, Maclean. Formerly of Hillcrest Community. Sadly passed away on October 30, 2020. Aged 82 years. A funeral service will be held at the Baptist Church, Scullin St, Townsend on Friday, November 13 at 11am. A burial service will follow at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend.
ON THIS DAY
1789 Benjamin Franklin writes "Nothing . . . certain but death & taxes"
1940 "Fantasia" animated film by Walt Disney, starring Leopold Stokowski and Deems Taylor, is released
1956 US Supreme court rules race separation on buses in Alabama unconstitutional
1980 US spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back 1st close-up pictures of Saturn
2002 Eminem releases single 'Lose Yourself' from soundtrack of "8 Mile", 1st rap song to win Academy Award Best Original Song
Powerball
Draw: 1278
Winning numbers: 6, 19, 11, 23, 9, 24, 14
Powerball: 20
Division 1: Jackpotted
Division 2: $199,206.40
Division 3: $5,072.40
Division 4: $504.20
Division 5: $145.75
Division 6: $68.45
Division 7: $38.90
Division 8: $17.30
Division 9: $10.60
FUEL PRICES
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 118.5
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 118.7
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 113.7
Unleaded: 115.7
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.7
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 124.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 118.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.5
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 117.0
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.5
Diesel: 117.5
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 121.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 129.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 118.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 124.9
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 123.5
Prem Diesel: 131.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 124.5
Diesel: 125.3
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 125.9
Diesel: 123.9