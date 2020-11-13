Daily Catch-up: November 13, 2020

WEATHER

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming N/NE 20 to 30km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures 27 to 32.

GRAFTON: 18-30

YAMBA: 20-27

MACLEAN: 20-27

COPMANHURST: 18-31

WOOLI: 17-28

BARYULGIL: 16-31

FUNERAL NOTICES

Bruce Desmond Lindenberg

Late of Iluka, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 aged 80 years. A funeral service to farewell Bruce will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Charles St Iluka, Tuesday November 17 at 2pm.

Barry Bartley

Formerly of Parramatta and South Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away on November 8, 2020 aged 70 years. The funeral service will be held in Yamba on Monday, November 16. Please contact Riverview Funerals on 66469335 for more information.

Kathleen Ellen Coulter

Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 aged 86 years. A funeral service to farewell Kathleen will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Maclean on Tuesday, November 17 starting at 9.30am.

Colin John Murphy

Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrard. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.

Stella Randall

Late of Whiddon Group, Maclean. Formerly of Hillcrest Community. Sadly passed away on October 30, 2020. Aged 82 years. A funeral service will be held at the Baptist Church, Scullin St, Townsend on Friday, November 13 at 11am. A burial service will follow at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend.

ON THIS DAY

Benjamin Franklin writes "Nothing . . . certain but death & taxes"

"Fantasia" animated film by Walt Disney, starring Leopold Stokowski and Deems Taylor, is released

US Supreme court rules race separation on buses in Alabama unconstitutional

US spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back 1st close-up pictures of Saturn

Eminem releases single 'Lose Yourself' from soundtrack of "8 Mile", 1st rap song to win Academy Award Best Original Song

Powerball

Draw: 1278

Winning numbers: 6, 19, 11, 23, 9, 24, 14

Powerball: 20

Division 1: Jackpotted

Division 2: $199,206.40

Division 3: $5,072.40

Division 4: $504.20

Division 5: $145.75

Division 6: $68.45

Division 7: $38.90

Division 8: $17.30

Division 9: $10.60

FUEL PRICES

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 118.5

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 118.7

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 113.7

Unleaded: 115.7

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.7

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 124.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 118.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.5

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 117.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.5

Diesel: 117.5

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 121.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 129.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 118.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 124.9

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 123.5

Prem Diesel: 131.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 124.5

Diesel: 125.3

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 125.9

Diesel: 123.9