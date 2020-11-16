Daily Catch-up: November 16, 2020

WEATHER

Northern Rivers for Monday: The chance of fog early this morning. Sunny afternoon. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures 31 to 37.

GRAFTON: 21-35

YAMBA: 21-27

MACLEAN: 21-31

COPMANHURST: 20-34

WOOLI: 21-27

BARYULGIL: 22-38

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stephen James Clark

Late of Grafton. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on 12th November, 2020, aged 64 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Stephen to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St Grafton, on Tuesday, 17th November at 11am. Covid restrictions apply.



Bruce Desmond Lindenberg

Late of Iluka, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 aged 80 years. A funeral service to farewell Bruce will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Charles St Iluka, Tuesday November 17 at 2pm.

Kathleen Ellen Coulter

Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 aged 86 years. A funeral service to farewell Kathleen will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Maclean on Tuesday, November 17 starting at 9.30am.

Barry Bartley

Formerly of Parramatta and South Grafton, late of Yamba. Passed away on November 8, 2020 aged 70 years. The funeral service will be held in Yamba on Monday, November 16. Please contact Riverview Funerals on 66469335 for more information.

Colin John Murphy

Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrard. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY (NOV 9)

1532 Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa after a surprise ambush at Cajamarca in the Peruvian Andes.

1840 New Zealand becomes a separate colony, no longer administered by New South Wales.

1902 A cartoon appears in the Washington Star, prompting the Teddy Bear Craze, after President Teddy Roosevelt refused to kill a captive bear tied up for him to shoot during a hunting trip to Mississippi. 1920 Australian airline Qantas is founded.

1945 Founding of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Eighty-eight German scientists, holding Nazi secrets, arrive in the United States.

Saturday Lotto

Draw: 4103

Winning numbers: 27, 23, 45, 6, 15, 26

Supps: 2, 29

Division 1: $6,173,193.84

Division 2: $12,420.15

Division 3: $1,029.00

Division 4: $26.70

Division 5: $14.85

Division 6: $8.20

COFFS/Clarence Police District is seeking help to identify a man who has been depicted in photos they have released from Grafton CCTV footage at Grafton Shoppingworld. Read more here

A GRAFTON man was sentenced for a terrifying incident that saw him enter the home of his former partner and attack her new boyfriend with a metal bar after he found the pair naked in bed. Read more here

THE OWNER of wetlands surrounding Palm Lakes Resort in Yamba has responded to "major concerns" raised by residents following a DA submission to build two houses directly over the waterfront. Read more here

THE popular Sedgers Reef Hotel at Iluka will be unrecognisable once $6 million plans to knock down and rebuild are approved. Read more here

A GREAT Marlow man who was caught by police attempting to leave the scene of a crash after rolling his car while three times over the legal alcohol limit avoided a jail sentence, before expressing his relief on social media. Read more here

A GRAFTON man who broke his ex-partner's phone and pushed her to the ground during a jealous argument over a new man has faced court. Read more here

SPORT

THE 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards showcased the outstanding achievements of Clarence Valley athletes in what was without doubt the most challenging year the sporting world has faced in living memory. Read more and view 30+ photos here

KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #4: Player profile on Billy Blanch whose match-winning efforts for Tucabia Copmanhurst was voted the most outstanding performance from last week's Clarence River Cricket Association matches. Read more here.