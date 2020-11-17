Daily Catch-up: November 17, 2020

WEATHER

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon. Winds south to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 17-31

YAMBA: 19-27

MACLEAN: 18-28

COPMANHURST: 16-30

WOOLI: 18-26

BARYULGIL: 16-33

LISTEN TO ON THE FRONTLINE

The Daily Examiner has created a new podcast (audio documentary) that reveals the first hand experiences of our local RFS volunteers during the Clarence Valley's horrific 2019 bushfire season.

CLICK HERE to listen to the latest episode.

If you have an iPhone you can listen and subscribe (for free) to the podcast series. Simply search 'On The Frontline' in the Apple Podcasts app and subscribe.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Stephen James Clark

Late of Grafton. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on 12th November, 2020, aged 64 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Stephen to be held at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St Grafton, on Tuesday, 17th November at 11am. Covid restrictions apply.



Bruce Desmond Lindenberg

Late of Iluka, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 aged 80 years. A funeral service to farewell Bruce will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Charles St Iluka, Tuesday November 17 at 2pm.

Kathleen Ellen Coulter

Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 aged 86 years. A funeral service to farewell Kathleen will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Maclean on Tuesday, November 17 starting at 9.30am.

Colin John Murphy

Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrard. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1840 Eyre replenishes his supplies at Fowler's Bay, South Australia, as he prepares to cross the continent to the west.

1973 US President Richard Nixon says "people have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I'm not a crook"

2003 Britney Spears, at 21 years old, becomes the youngest singer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

2013 German Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel wins record 8th consecutive Formula 1 race with victory in United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES

Click here to play today's puzzles

Click here to read your horoscope

Monday Lotto

Draw: 4026

Winning numbers: 3, 26, 12, 40, 16, 27

Supps: 8, 11

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,953.80

Division 3: $425.90

Division 4: $24.00

Division 5: $11.30

Division 6: $8.00

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

AS COVID restrictions ease many airlines have again started discounting their routes as they continue flying. However, if you need to get to Sydney soon, it might be worth taking a look closer to home. Read more

A FAMILIAR face has returned to Maclean's main street over the past month, in a role which may surprise many. Read more

KEEP up to date with the latest from the Clarence Valley community groups. Read more

SPORT

VOTE NOW for the best individual performance and check out pictures from this week's Clarence River Cricket matches. Read more

FROM lawn bowls and archery to bridge and croquet, keep up to date with the latest round up for Clarence Valley sports. Read more