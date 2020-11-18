Daily Catch-up: November 18, 2020
WEATHER
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon. Winds south to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.
- GRAFTON: 19-27
- YAMBA: 19-24
- MACLEAN: 18-26
- COPMANHURST: 17-28
- WOOLI: 17-25
- BARYULGIL: 17-29
LISTEN TO ON THE FRONTLINE
The Daily Examiner has created a new podcast (audio documentary) that reveals the first hand experiences of our local RFS volunteers during the Clarence Valley's horrific 2019 bushfire season.
CLICK HERE to listen to the latest episode.
If you have an iPhone you can listen and subscribe (for free) to the podcast series. Simply search 'On The Frontline' in the Apple Podcasts app and subscribe.
FUNERAL NOTICES
Colin John Murphy
Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrard. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.
ON THIS DAY
1861 - The words to the famous "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" are first penned.
1879 - One of Australia's youngest bushrangers, a fifteen-year-old member of Captain Moonlite's gang, is shot and killed.
1928 - Cartoon character Mickey Mouse debuts in 'Steamboat Willie'.
1987 - 31 people are killed when a fire breaks out in the London Underground.
PUZZLES & HOROSCOPES
Click here to play today's puzzles
Click here to read your horoscope
Oz Lotto
Draw: 1396
Winning numbers: 25, 10, 39, 33, 2, 27, 31
Supps: 20, 37
Division 1: $7,500,000.00
Division 2: $37,377.95
Division 3: $4,651.10
Division 4: $403.10
Division 5: $52.30
Division 6: $25.60
Division 7: $16.10
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
THERE'LL be some sighs of relief across the Clarence as promised money for infrastructure in the area appeared in the NSW Budget today. Read more
MARRED by drug addiction, an inquest has laid bare the troubled life of missing teenager Jasmine Morris - who police believe may have been murdered. More info here
AFTER battling cancer not just once but twice, Southgate teenager Siobhan Hoy knows the importance of the work done by the Leukaemia Foundation. Read more here
SPORT
COFFS Harbour is set to enjoy some top tier football action for the first time since 2017 as sporting fans recover quickly from the loss of the Big Bash. Read more
Fuel Prices
Puma Energy Maclean
Unleaded: 113.7
Diesel: 115.9
Shell Tyndale
Unleaded: 114.9
Diesel: 117.9
GASL Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.5
Diesel: 118.5
Independent Ulmarra
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 118.9
Independent Tucabia
Unleaded: 115.9
Diesel: 119.9
BP Maclean
Unleaded: 115.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
United Petroleum Grafton South
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 118.7
BP Junction Hill
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 119.9
Townsend General Store
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 124.9
Independent Yamba
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Iluka
Unleaded: 116.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Grafton
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 121.9
Shell Yamba
E10: 114.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 126.9
Caltex Yamba
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 128.9
BP Yamba - The Bait Place
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
United Petroleum Mullaway
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
United Petroleum Woolgoolga
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 125.9
Independent Sapphire Beach
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
Coles Express Coffs Harbour
E10: 115.9
Unleaded: 117.9
Diesel: 124.9
Independent Liberty South Grafton
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 122.5
United Grafton
E10: 116.7
Unleaded: 118.7
Diesel: 121.7
Caltex Woolworths Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Prem Diesel: 122.9
Coles Express Grafton
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 122.9
Caltex South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
BP Coutts Crossing
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 128.9
Coles Express Halfway Creek
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 120.9
Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba
Unleaded: 118.9
Diesel: 126.9
Whiporie General Store
Unleaded: 119.0
Diesel: 117.0
Independent Maclean
Unleaded: 119.5
Diesel: 117.5
BP South Grafton (Skinner St)
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 122.9
Prem Diesel: 124.9
BP South Grafton
E10: 117.9
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 121.9
Prem Diesel: 123.9
Independent Glenreagh
Unleaded: 119.9
Diesel: 129.9
Independent Coramba
Unleaded: 119.9
Prem Diesel: 126.9
Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store
Unleaded: 120.9
Diesel: 129.9
BP Woolgoolga
Unleaded: 123.5
Prem Diesel: 131.5
Independent Wooli
Unleaded: 123.9
Diesel: 128.9
Independent Minnie Water
Unleaded: 124.5
Diesel: 125.3
Independent Nana Glen
Unleaded: 124.9
Diesel: 131.9
Mann River Caravan Park
Unleaded: 126.9
Diesel: 125.9