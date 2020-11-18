Daily Catch-up: November 18, 2020

WEATHER

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon. Winds south to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

GRAFTON: 19-27

YAMBA: 19-24

MACLEAN: 18-26

COPMANHURST: 17-28

WOOLI: 17-25

BARYULGIL: 17-29

FUNERAL NOTICES

Colin John Murphy

Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrard. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1861 - The words to the famous "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" are first penned.

1879 - One of Australia's youngest bushrangers, a fifteen-year-old member of Captain Moonlite's gang, is shot and killed.

1928 - Cartoon character Mickey Mouse debuts in 'Steamboat Willie'.

1987 - 31 people are killed when a fire breaks out in the London Underground.

Oz Lotto

Draw: 1396

Winning numbers: 25, 10, 39, 33, 2, 27, 31

Supps: 20, 37

Division 1: $7,500,000.00

Division 2: $37,377.95

Division 3: $4,651.10

Division 4: $403.10

Division 5: $52.30

Division 6: $25.60

Division 7: $16.10

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

THERE'LL be some sighs of relief across the Clarence as promised money for infrastructure in the area appeared in the NSW Budget today. Read more

MARRED by drug addiction, an inquest has laid bare the troubled life of missing teenager Jasmine Morris - who police believe may have been murdered. More info here

AFTER battling cancer not just once but twice, Southgate teenager Siobhan Hoy knows the importance of the work done by the Leukaemia Foundation. Read more here

SPORT

COFFS Harbour is set to enjoy some top tier football action for the first time since 2017 as sporting fans recover quickly from the loss of the Big Bash. Read more

Fuel Prices

Puma Energy Maclean

Unleaded: 113.7

Diesel: 115.9

Shell Tyndale

Unleaded: 114.9

Diesel: 117.9

GASL Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.5

Diesel: 118.5

Independent Ulmarra

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 118.9

Independent Tucabia

Unleaded: 115.9

Diesel: 119.9

BP Maclean

Unleaded: 115.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

United Petroleum Grafton South

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 118.7

BP Junction Hill

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 119.9

Townsend General Store

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 124.9

Independent Yamba

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Iluka

Unleaded: 116.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Grafton

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 121.9

Shell Yamba

E10: 114.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 126.9

Caltex Yamba

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 128.9

BP Yamba - The Bait Place

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

United Petroleum Mullaway

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

United Petroleum Woolgoolga

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 125.9

Independent Sapphire Beach

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

Coles Express Coffs Harbour

E10: 115.9

Unleaded: 117.9

Diesel: 124.9

Independent Liberty South Grafton

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 122.5

United Grafton

E10: 116.7

Unleaded: 118.7

Diesel: 121.7

Caltex Woolworths Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Prem Diesel: 122.9

Coles Express Grafton

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 122.9

Caltex South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

BP Coutts Crossing

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 128.9

Coles Express Halfway Creek

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 120.9

Blue Dolphin Service Station Yamba

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 126.9

Whiporie General Store

Unleaded: 119.0

Diesel: 117.0

Independent Maclean

Unleaded: 119.5

Diesel: 117.5

BP South Grafton (Skinner St)

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 122.9

Prem Diesel: 124.9

BP South Grafton

E10: 117.9

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 121.9

Prem Diesel: 123.9

Independent Glenreagh

Unleaded: 119.9

Diesel: 129.9

Independent Coramba

Unleaded: 119.9

Prem Diesel: 126.9

Lawrence General \u0026 Liquor Store

Unleaded: 120.9

Diesel: 129.9

BP Woolgoolga

Unleaded: 123.5

Prem Diesel: 131.5

Independent Wooli

Unleaded: 123.9

Diesel: 128.9

Independent Minnie Water

Unleaded: 124.5

Diesel: 125.3

Independent Nana Glen

Unleaded: 124.9

Diesel: 131.9

Mann River Caravan Park

Unleaded: 126.9

Diesel: 125.9