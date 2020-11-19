Daily Catch-up: November 19, 2020

WEATHER

Cloud clearing. The chance of fog patches early this morning. Light winds becoming E 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

GRAFTON: 19-27

YAMBA: 19-25

MACLEAN: 17-24

COPMANHURST: 15-29

WOOLI: 19-23

BARYULGIL: 16-27

FUNERAL NOTICES

Kevin William Jones

Late of Maclean, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 aged 80 years. Relatives and friends of the late Kevin Jones are respectfully invited to attend the Service of Celebration, to be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St Maclean, Thursday November 19 at 2pm. Members of the Maclean RSL sub-branch are respectfully invited to attend the service of their late member as per the family notice. Blazers and medals to be worn.

Madge Elaine Groves (nee Boyd)

Of Grafton, formerly Wooli, passed away on November 17, 2020, aged 94 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Madge's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Tyson St South Grafton on Friday November 20 at 10am.

Colin John Murphy

Late of Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad. Passed away on November 3, 2020 aged 84 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at St Luke's Chapel, 15 Chatsworth Rd, Chatsworth Island on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am.

ON THIS DAY

1703 The legendary 'Man in the Iron Mask' dies.

1813 George Evans departs Sydney to explore the land west of the Blue Mountains discovered by Lawson, Blaxland and Wentworth.

1946 Australian country music singer Slim Dusty records his first single.

1959 Motor company Ford announces that it is discontinuing the Edsel.

LOTTO

Set For Life

Draw: 1931

Winning numbers: 27, 20, 34, 39, 13, 1, 25

Supps: 36, 19

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: Not won

Division 3: $739.50

Division 4: $124.10

Division 5: $38.60

Division 6: $23.35

Division 7: $11.25

